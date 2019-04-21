Things seem to really be coming together in downtown Fort Smith.

Plans for upgrades and new additions to the area include a $2.7 million building project for what will be the first phase of developing the former Shipley Bakery into an entertainment district, as well as ongoing discussion on the possibility of serving alcohol in designated “entertainment district” spaces. Landscaping proposals call for a redesigned “gathering point” for downtown activities such as the New Year’s Eve ball drop or farmer’s markets. And events such as the fifth annual Steel Horse Rally and the 100,000 or people it attracts to Fort Smith each year will be roaring into town in early May.

In short, good things are happening downtown, and we are pleased to see efforts being made to create an area that’s attractive both to Fort Smith residents and its visitors. Fort Smith is poised to be a state leader for local tourism and growth opportunities. There is real thought going on as to what’s going to be both useful and special in these downtown projects, and we applaud those who are helping to make them happen.

“We’re trying to drive the local cities in terms of creating tourism, energy, those kinds of things in their areas,” District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, said last week at the Central Business Improvement District meeting, citing recently passed Arkansas legislation that allows cities to designate certain “entertainment districts” that permit those inside to drink alcoholic beverages purchased within the district in public areas under Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control guidelines.

The CBID approved plans to turn the former bakery on the Fort Smith Trolley line into an events center last June. Described as a “fun sit-down spot” by Griffin Hanna, KMW Properties manager, the Bakery District will include covered and uncovered serving areas outside on the large patio and a large courtyard under the bakery’s silos. A $2.7 million building permit with Petree Construction was issued April 4 and work is well underway on the project. There will be room for food trucks next to the trolley line, and a full-scale bocce ball court and outdoor fire pit are in the works. A catering kitchen will be developed inside the building.

The CBID last week approved the demolition of a downtown building with the intention of building a parking lot with green space for an art installation and possibly a live performance stage.

“This is the most significant endeavor that I’ve seen in a long time,” CBID panelist Richard Griffin said of the landscape. “This opens up, visually, well-done landscaping and creates purpose for some areas where we can plan for utilization.”

The landscaping proposal was deemed “the standard” for projects in downtown Fort Smith by Central Business Improvement District Chairman Bill Hanna, while panelist Phil White said, “It gives the sense of a town square, a focal point for our downtown.” Although the location has not been finalized, it’s being eyed as a location for events such as Third Thursdays, the Steel Horse Rally and more. The Fort Smith Board of Directors will vote whether to approve some variances included in the landscape design that need exceptions. Civil engineer Bobby Aldridge said he expects the project to be completed by late summer if approved by the board.

Griffin said he hopes the landscape will draw attention to unused buildings nearby and adjacent to the landscaped area, but also spoke highly of the design itself, saying, “It’s totally going to change the complexion (of downtown).”

We’re excited to see these changes and upgrades being made in the coming weeks and months. There’s a sense of energy and excitement these days surrounding downtown Fort Smith, and we couldn’t be more intrigued. We appreciate the efforts to help downtown continue to become more and more buzz-worthy.