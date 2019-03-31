One of our favorite Times Record photos of Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark shows him kneeling down to speak with a young boy dressed as a police officer during one of Clark’s “Coffee with the Chief” events last year. It’s an image that illustrates just the kind of leader Clark is — someone who wants to connect with members of the community, no matter who they are.

It’s that quality we’ll miss the most when Chief Clark leaves the post April 8.

Clark resigned as police chief last week to accept a position in the Atlanta area. We wish him the best, but we are sad to see him go. In the two-plus years on the job in Fort Smith, there have been amazing things accomplished, both big and small, that have helped local residents better connect with their police department.

Clark has served as chief of the Fort Smith Police Department since January 2017. He said his resignation did not have anything to do with Fort Smith as a city, but that the new job “will allow him to pursue new horizons.”

“I am honored and forever grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve with you, departmental staff, and the citizens and guests of Fort Smith as Chief of Police,” Clark says in his resignation letter.

His stay in Fort Smith may have been short, but the accomplishments were long. Clark took over the position following the departure of Kevin Lindsey, who resigned in March 2016 after a city employee reported that he said something that then-interim city administrator Jeff Dingman described as “an inappropriate comment of racial context.” It was a long process to bring Clark to Fort Smith, but it was worth the wait. His achievements with the Police Department include a city-wide decrease in violent crimes in 2017 and 2018, the reinstitution of the Police Department motorcycle unit, purchasing body cameras for patrol officers and starting a non-enforcement contact initiative. He also created a seven-year strategic plan for 21st-century policing that was approved by the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

Community initiatives were a focus from the very beginning, and he reiterated that many times over the past two years. Chief Clark continuously used the phrase “making a deposit in the community’s bank” to stress the importance of a good relationship between the police and the citizens they serve. Part of that effort included creating a more diverse police force, which we have now. The first female African American officer was hired during Chief Clark’s tenure, and a female officer was promoted to lieutenant for the first time in 15 years.

Chief Clark also helped create events such as “Coffee with the Chief” in order to allow Fort Smith residents to express their thoughts and concerns directly to him. He also created a “Chief for a Day” program, where local children could learn the ins and outs of the department from the people who run it. Earlier this year, Chief Clark was named the first runner-up for 2018 Exemplary Public Servant of the Year in American City & County Magazine.

Chief Clark also made an effort to be a familiar face at Fort Smith-area efforts throughout the community. (There’s that word again … “community.”) He took part in things such as the recent Rising in the River Valley march at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and the annual Sebastian County Day of Prayer. He was approachable as both a leader for the city and as an everyday citizen.

We hope to see the initiatives created by Chief Clark continue, and we, as citizens, must do our part by continuing to be vocal and continuing to take part in the community events created under him. City Administrator Carl Geffken in a written statement said he would like the next chief to be committed to transparency and accountability, and moving the Police Department forward. Police Spokesman Aric Mitchell assures us the local police will “keep getting out there, keep doing events with people, keep making ourselves known in positive, non-enforcement-type activities with the public. That’s not going to change, and I don’t think it’s going to change regardless of what happens with the top post. We’re on a good track, and we plan to stay on it.”

We believe Chief Clark is a big reason we’re on that track in the first place. We hope whoever is chosen to replace him will help keep us on it. We’re sure that will be a lengthy process, much like it was in 2016. Chief Clark set the bar high for a new chief to follow, but it’s important Fort Smith finds someone who is willing and capable of continuing the progress we’ve made over the past couple of years. Recognizing that progress is the first step.

“The national law enforcement spurred under the leadership of Chief Clark has and will always be a win-win for Fort Smith, Arkansas,” Charolette Tidwell, founder of Antioch Consolidated for Youth & Family in Fort Smith, wrote in a text message Wednesday. “I wish Chief Clark and his family much success for their future.”

We believe so many Fort Smith residents feel the same way. Here’s our appreciation for a job well done, Chief.