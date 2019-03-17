When is 90 percent more than 100 percent? Mathematically speaking, this cannot be. But in the Christian world, it is a definite. Tithing, or the setting aside of the first 10 percent of all income to the Lord and His church is a great privilege that involves trust and faith in the Bible.

Many scriptures in both the Old and New Testaments speak about this subject. Dt 14:22-29, II Cor 8:1-2, 7,8 and Lk 6:38 indicate that if we freely give, we will receive in abundance. Tithing is a great privilege that many church-going people miss out on. I am happy to say that all of our children and grandchildren tithe and have all been favored and blessed of the Lord as a result.

If all Christians tithed, just think of all the missions the church would have and new converts by the millions. Why don't all church-going people tithe? Ignorance for a few, perhaps, but could the main reason be lack of trust in the Bible? It doesn't make sense to me that these same people want to trust the Bible for their eternal salvation and redemption, but choose to selfishly withhold their finances, perhaps giving up eternal rewards by doing so.