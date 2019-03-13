According to the United States Census Bureau, approximately one in seven Americans is over the age of 65 and by 2040 that number will increase to one in five. In fact, for the first time in America, adults over the age of 65 will outnumber children under 18 by the year 2035.

With older adults living longer, this means at some point in time adult children will have to manage their aging parents’ finances. Sometimes that happens suddenly – as in the case of an accident or illness - and in other cases, there’s time to plan for it. Anything can happen at a moment’s notice, so the more steps we take to prepare now, the easier the task will be when it’s time to handle “everything.”

Although every family scenario is different, here are some suggestions to help start the process of managing a loved one’s finances:

Make sure the family knows where to find personal and financial documents in an emergency. First of all, it’s best to know where parents have financial accounts and know where they keep their financial documents. These include bank, brokerage and credit card statements; original wills; insurance policies and social security, Medicare and pension records.

Have them put together a list of the accounts, safe-deposit boxes, financial institutions and names of their financial representatives. Even if parents keep this information confidential, have them put it somewhere where it can be easy to find when necessary.

If elderly parents aren’t good at record-keeping, a family member will need to identify this information and keep it in a place where it can be referenced when needed. Last year’s tax return is a place to start. If an accountant prepared their taxes, they can help locate that document.

Set up direct deposit. Automating the deposit of incoming paychecks or benefit checks is more secure and convenient for everyone involved. This helps avoid delays in getting funds deposited, and no checks are lost or stolen in the mail or forgotten at home.

Consider automatic payment of important, recurring bills. It’s easy to set up utility bills as well as other regular commitments (such as insurance and the mortgage) to be paid electronically out of the parents’ checking account. The convenience of automatic payments eliminates the worry of missing a bill.

Try to make sure elderly relatives are properly insured. If there are doubts about someone’s insurance coverage or ability to pay for long-term care, get a second opinion from a financial planner or an insurance agent that can be trusted.

Consider a “durable power of attorney.” This is a legal document giving one or more people the authority to handle finances or other personal matters if the individual becomes mentally or physically incapacitated.

Suggest a “living will” or other instructions about future medical care. Most people should have a living will specifying the type of medical care they want or don’t want if they become terminally ill and are unable to communicate their wishes.

Living wills are intended to ensure that someone’s wishes regarding medical care are honored, but they also can prevent unnecessary and costly procedures.

Guard against frauds that target the vulnerable. Among the saddest and costliest issues facing families is fraud and theft committed against the disabled or elderly by unscrupulous relatives, contractors, caregivers, friends, neighbors or other individuals. These sinister acts cover a wide range of lies and deception, including cashing checks without permission and changing legal documents to give this other person rights to conduct transactions or take ownership of property.

It helps to have a trusted family member who is in regular contact with an elderly relative and, if necessary, helps review bank and investment account statements to look for unusual activity.

To learn more about how to avoid or report elder fraud, contact your state’s Adult Protective Services department. It’s also a good idea to document everything that is done on the parents’ behalf in case there are ever any questions.

Seniors don’t need to share every detail of their finances with their adult children, but they should make sure that someone can manage their finances if they become unable to do so. Above all, look for support, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Trust advisors and financial planners can advise families on best practices for the short- and long-term since every situation is different.