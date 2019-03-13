This morning I was reading about a nearly hundred year old bridge that was being replaced. The woman who wrote the story told of the thousands of times she had crossed that bridge during her life time. She said, I walked over the bridge tonight, the last before the barricade is put into place. I touched the rock edges and thought of the long walks and many worries that bridge carried me over from high school test to grieving losses—and then happy time of pushing my new born son across to show him off to the neighborhood.” Reading this brought back memories of Simon’s Rock which was located just above where the rock quarry was located. It broke my heart when this part of the hill was torn away. Why? Simon’s Rock was an important part of my life as I was growing up. I don’t believe there was an inch of that hill that the Bolin kids didn’t trample on. It was on the big rock that we waited for the train to pass by on the tracks below the hill. Tracks that crossed Heartsill Creek going to the depot located just above where the EMS is located. It is heart breaking for me to drive out Center Street and see my beloved hill torn away. It has been gone for a good while but I still can’t look that way without sadness creeping over me as a large part of the happy memories involves Simon’s Rock. It was there we had a cookout of fried potatoes and fried salt meat and whatever kind of bread that was in the house. Mama never seemed too busy to go on a cookout. Pat would build a fire and Mama would cook the meal in a large iron skillet. I don’t think anything ever tasted better. Simon’s Rock was the place for a wiener roast when the weather got cold. It was a place where Mama would go when life’s problems got almost more than she could bear. It was there that she had her “Indian Cry” when Daddy was sick in bed. It was the place brother Pat went to cope with his grief when our Daddy died. After having this time alone he came back to the house no longer the carefree teenager that he was when he left but ready to tackle the job of being the MAN of the house. Years ago when the removal of the hill first started I called sister Jane to tell her how upset I was. She said, “Don’t worry about it. I don’t think you will be sliding down the rocks anymore.” Not much help, was she? I can tell you she has made up for it since I have had the shingles. She has been my help in every need. Even though you may not have had an old rock bridge or a large rock on a hill in your life may you have Happy Memories of something you hold dear to your heart.