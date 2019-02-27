I’M TIRED OF SHINGLES AND DREARY WEATHER

I’m so glad I have siblings. Thanks to sister Jane and brother Jim for taking care of my columns while I’ve been under the weather. I have always heard that shingles are hard on old people. It is hard for me to realize I am one of the OLD PEOPLE. Having had shingles three times before I will say the other times was nothing like this time. The pain has been, and still is AWFUL. To make it worse are the dark, dreary days. I don’t remember a winter when there has been so many, dark, cloudy days as there has been this winter. I’m so glad “PHIL” didn’t see his shadow and spring will soon be here. If you have not had your shingles shot, please think about getting one. I wouldn’t wish them on any one! I would like to share a column I wrote 24 years ago that shows that not a lot has changed in the past 24 years.

It has always been said if you did not like the weather in Arkansas, just wait a while and it will change to suit you. That almost proved true November 10-11, 1995.

As Mama would have said you could blame the government because they change anything they want to change—the time, holidays, and now, I guess someone wasn’t pleased with the warm near 80 degree weather last Friday afternoon so in just a matter of a few hours we had wind, rain, sleet, then awakened to a beautiful white snow. I don’t know if you can blame the Democrats or Republicans. I guess the blame lies with both sides as they can’t agree on anything.

In the past few years it seems the weather is nothing like it was in years past when the winters were so cold the water in Heartsill Creek would freeze and provide many hours of skating on the ice. (Skating without skates.) Now there is no water in the creek to freeze and the weather is too warm. Daddy told of going across the Arkansas River on the ice driving a wagon. I have been told people drove their cattle across the ice to the stockyards and cut large blocks of ice from the frozen river and stored them in deep holes lines with hay or especially built buildings lined with the hay in order to have ice in the summer time.

Recently I had the privilege of visiting the home of Henry Clay. The ice house used in that time period was built like a storm cellar. The ice house was stored deep under the ground with a trough leading to another area for the water from the melting ice to run down. In this trough the family’s milk and butter were kept cool. Isn’t it wonderful that today all we have to do is open a door to a refrigerator and take out nice cold milk and butter?

I just can’t remember when the GOVERNMENT begin changing the weather. Or maybe it is I just can’t remember. One winter we had a snow that shut the whole town of Greenwood down. The snow was so heavy on the electric wires the stores had no lights so they had to close.

As neither rain or sleet or snow would stop the mail, Norma Jean and I went to the Post Office. The snow was so deep we had to walk in the footsteps of someone with much larger feet than ours. I have never been able to figure out why we wore socks over our shoes when we walked in the snow. I do know why we wore socks on our hands..because we had no gloves. I guess the worse part of winter was the long walk down the path to the privy. My, my, how the cold wind did whistle around the corners and up, under and over.

What happened to hog killing weather? The first really cold day, the hog killing days began for the whole neighborhood. Today we have one cold day, and the next day, one can go without a jacket. No wonder there is no more real home-cured ham where the hams were rubbed with the sweet smelling sugar cure. After being cured for just the right length of them, the hams were hung from the rafters of the smokehouse and Mama would cut out a good mess of ham as needed. We always had speckled gravy at our house while others had the same thing but called it a different name like red eye.

The late Belle Bradley cured the best hams I ever tasted. She would invite Frank and I out for supper and then apologize because all she was had was wonderful HOME CURED HAM, gravy and hot biscuits. I have not had as good a meal since she left us. When the days start getting cold, I long for a slice of good home cured ham.

Today the weather is beautiful and one does not even need a coat, but one never knows what this afternoon may bring because one never knows what the government will agree on.