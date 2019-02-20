By Mary Ann Gamble

Wednesday

Feb 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM


(Sang this every morning)


Good morning to you,


Good morning to you,


We’re all in our places


With sun-shiny faces


Oh, this is the way


To start a new day.


(We sang this one on rainy days.)


Pitter, patter on the pane


Little slippers of the rain,


Dance until the morning fair


Ties a rainbow in her hair.


Have you seen a donkey


At the break of day?


If you do not feed him


This is what he’ll say


Eenk Onk, Eenk onk,


Eenk onk, Ayee.


(It was quite a treat if you were chosen to carry the wire basket around for each one to put their waste paper in while we sang this song.)


(We sang this one at the end of the day.)


Paper man


Paper man


Sell your paper


If you can.


(We sang this song just before lunch.)


Come to dinner


Come to dinner


Ring the bells,


Ring the bells,


Cabbage and Potatoes


Cabbage and Potatoes


Ding, dong, ding


Ding, dong, ding.


(Miss Minton, my second grade teacher would select one of us to got to the blackboard and draw tulips as the class sang this song, finishing the drawing and the song at the same time.)


Pretty little tulips


Lift your bright heads up


Catch the shining dew drops


In your dainty cup


If the birdies see you


While they’re passing by,


They will think you are the…


Sunset in the sky.


Gingerbread Man


Gingerbread man with your nice brown clothes


Gingerbread man with your turned-up nose


Gingerbread man… my gingerbread man.


You look so neat, but you’ll look neater


You taste so sweet, but you’ll taste sweeter


Yes, much sweeter


“Repeat”


Gingerbread man with your nice brown clothes


Gingerbread man with your turned-up nose


Gingerbread man…my gingerbread man.


**I learned so much from my second grade teacher, Ms. Minton.