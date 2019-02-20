(Sang this every morning)

Good morning to you,

Good morning to you,

We’re all in our places

With sun-shiny faces

Oh, this is the way

To start a new day.

(We sang this one on rainy days.)

Pitter, patter on the pane

Little slippers of the rain,

Dance until the morning fair

Ties a rainbow in her hair.

Have you seen a donkey

At the break of day?

If you do not feed him

This is what he’ll say

Eenk Onk, Eenk onk,

Eenk onk, Ayee.

(It was quite a treat if you were chosen to carry the wire basket around for each one to put their waste paper in while we sang this song.)

(We sang this one at the end of the day.)

Paper man

Paper man

Sell your paper

If you can.

(We sang this song just before lunch.)

Come to dinner

Come to dinner

Ring the bells,

Ring the bells,

Cabbage and Potatoes

Cabbage and Potatoes

Ding, dong, ding

Ding, dong, ding.

(Miss Minton, my second grade teacher would select one of us to got to the blackboard and draw tulips as the class sang this song, finishing the drawing and the song at the same time.)

Pretty little tulips

Lift your bright heads up

Catch the shining dew drops

In your dainty cup

If the birdies see you

While they’re passing by,

They will think you are the…

Sunset in the sky.

Gingerbread Man

Gingerbread man with your nice brown clothes

Gingerbread man with your turned-up nose

Gingerbread man… my gingerbread man.

You look so neat, but you’ll look neater

You taste so sweet, but you’ll taste sweeter

Yes, much sweeter

“Repeat”

Gingerbread man with your nice brown clothes

Gingerbread man with your turned-up nose

Gingerbread man…my gingerbread man.

**I learned so much from my second grade teacher, Ms. Minton.