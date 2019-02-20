(Sang this every morning)
Good morning to you,
Good morning to you,
We’re all in our places
With sun-shiny faces
Oh, this is the way
To start a new day.
(We sang this one on rainy days.)
Pitter, patter on the pane
Little slippers of the rain,
Dance until the morning fair
Ties a rainbow in her hair.
Have you seen a donkey
At the break of day?
If you do not feed him
This is what he’ll say
Eenk Onk, Eenk onk,
Eenk onk, Ayee.
(It was quite a treat if you were chosen to carry the wire basket around for each one to put their waste paper in while we sang this song.)
(We sang this one at the end of the day.)
Paper man
Paper man
Sell your paper
If you can.
(We sang this song just before lunch.)
Come to dinner
Come to dinner
Ring the bells,
Ring the bells,
Cabbage and Potatoes
Cabbage and Potatoes
Ding, dong, ding
Ding, dong, ding.
(Miss Minton, my second grade teacher would select one of us to got to the blackboard and draw tulips as the class sang this song, finishing the drawing and the song at the same time.)
Pretty little tulips
Lift your bright heads up
Catch the shining dew drops
In your dainty cup
If the birdies see you
While they’re passing by,
They will think you are the…
Sunset in the sky.
Gingerbread Man
Gingerbread man with your nice brown clothes
Gingerbread man with your turned-up nose
Gingerbread man… my gingerbread man.
You look so neat, but you’ll look neater
You taste so sweet, but you’ll taste sweeter
Yes, much sweeter
“Repeat”
Gingerbread man with your nice brown clothes
Gingerbread man with your turned-up nose
Gingerbread man…my gingerbread man.
**I learned so much from my second grade teacher, Ms. Minton.