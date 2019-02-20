Our brother Pat’s interest in scouting began at an early age. He received his experience as a scout in Troop 54, in Greenwood, under the leadership of Halton Stewart, the local Postmaster. He was an active scout in his teen years. After serving in the army he attended Arkansas Tech and became an Agricultural instructor for the Veterans and lived in Jasper, Arkansas. While living in Jasper, he was active in church and community where he organized Scout Troop 68 and served as their Scoutmaster for four years. It was through his work with the Boy Scouts that he received the opportunity to go into professional scouting. In 1954, at the age of 27, he was employed as a Field Scout Executive of the Westark Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and served in a new District of the Council at that time called the Magazine Mountain District which served 6 counties and his home base was Paris, Arkansas. He was later transferred to Northwest Arkansas with home base at Rogers. He was active in scouting in each of the 4 districts of the Westark Council as a Scout, Scoutmaster and as a Professional Scouter. He was active in helping make Camp Orr into a Boy Scout Camp and volunteered many hours and during the summer with the Scouts at camp. It was said that he was simply fantastic with boys particularly around a campfire. Great story teller he originated the story, The Legend of Smokey Joe that he told many, many times around the campfire at Camp Orr the last night of camp. I would like to share this story. I have no idea the dates or names of certain people involved in the story so there is a blank.

I took and oath never to reveal the true facts surrounding the mystery of Smokey Joe. Those of us that were actually involved felt that it would be in the best interest of Camp Orr that these facts not be perpetuated, however with the attempts of the camp staff to tell this story each and every year the truth has become so distorted that any resemblance to the story is purely incidental. For this reason I agreed to give you the facts as nearly as you need to know them and I beg of those involved that I be spared the kiss of death for my betrayal.

In the early summer of the year____Camp Orr was a rugged wilderness camp. The program at this time was limited to exploring the terrain and a few aquatic activities. One particular day it had rained torrents of water, as it frequently does in early summer in the Buffalo River Valley. The scouts were pretty well confined to their camping area. Foolishly one of the troops was casting stones into the heavily wooded area around their camp and apparently one of these stones struck their scoutmaster in his right temple. With a frantic effort the older boys in the troop tried in vain to revive him. The troop had properly responded to their scout training and had sent a runner to the camp office to report the accident. I happened to be in the camp office when the report came in and with a small group of other leaders rushed to the ____campsite and there in acute agony was Joe the scoutmaster. We applied first aid and as we did so Joe began to struggle and the six of us tried with all our might to keep him subdued. It was terrifying to see as we struggled how he began to change physically right before our eyes. We saw a human being transformed into some kind of monster. His strength began to multiply; completely exhausted we could no longer contain him so he leaped to his feet and running wildly disappeared in the dark night. We counseled a few moments and agreed that it would be futile to follow him in the darkness.

The road to the top of Mt. Sherman was impassable because of the heavy rains and our only communications was by messenger into Jasper. We finally agreed to dispatch two staff members with a message reporting the fantastic episode. Through a long, rainy, sleepless night our small group waited. Every sound was like a footstep and call of every wild creature was like a scream. Finally in the distance we could faintly hear the sound of voices. And down the mountain side they came: Farmers, woodsmen and townspeople under the direction of Sheriff ______ and one by one we poured out our story. Some members of the posse laughed and scoffed while other claimed they had heard similar stories from their grandparents that had homesteaded in these mountains.

Under the direction of Sheriff ______the posse was organized to search the area from Copperhead Cave to Hemmed In Hollow. For two days and nights they searched every known cave and crevice. One by one the small exhausted parties returned each with their own report. Some had seen footprints 18 inches long, others claimed their dogs had bayed but had been frightened and returned. One group had seen a large human-like animal climbing Buzzard’s Bluff but before they could get close enough to identify it, it vanished like a puff of smoke. With this eye witness report and others of similar nature the monster became known as Smokey Joe.

Pages and pages of testimony has been given to medical science and law enforcement agencies through the years and are now a matter of record among the archives of Newton County. The whereabouts of Smokey Joe remains as much a mystery today as it did a decade ago. Where does he live? What does he eat? Would he prey on a human being? There is no record of anyone being attacked. He has not been seen but still the evidence remains that he is still alive. Footprints, claw marks, dead animals, ravaged corn fields, food missing in large quantities from the dining hall support the theory that Smokey Joe still mysteriously haunts the Buffalo River Valley. PAT BOLIN