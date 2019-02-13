I love a good story or joke. My latest is to tell someone that I had Himalayan squirrel for lunch. After watching the varying expressions on people’s faces, I continue by saying, “yes, I found him-a-laying out beside the road. Folks usually catch on quickly, but not always. I told one old man that I had Himalayan squirrel for lunch and before I could continue, he said, “Oh man, and biscuits and gravy…” He had that squirrel skinned, cut up, salted, fried, and on a platter in the middle of the dining room table before I could continue with my joke! One lady went so far as to ask me if it was run over by a car!

I had heard of scrapple for years, and knew it was something like souse (which I love). Scrapple can best be described as corn meal or flour boiled with scraps of pork, allowed to set, sliced, and dried. It is then fried and normally served for breakfast. Souse on the other hand, is a pickled food, especially the feet, ears, and head of a pig. It is not normally fried, but makes wonderful sandwiches (with a little mustard or other dressing of choice). I tried scrapple in Pennsylvania, but it just doesn’t compare with souse (also called head cheese). Dear reader (if I may call you that) you probably don’t want either one. But if you’re ever given a choice, go with the souse…and put it on a hot biscuit!

I really like most sea food, especially shell fish. I have attended a couple of crawfish boils in the South, and I can eat my fill on those “mud bugs”. The locals will eat the tails and suck the heads. The tails I can feast on, but I have never acquired a taste for sucking the “gooey” out of those heads…and I’m a guy who loves souse. Maybe if I spent a little more time along the Gulf coast of Louisiana and Mississippi I could learn. I said maybe!

If you ever order trout in a restaurant in the Pacific Northwest, it will probably be served to you with its head still on, and its seared eyes staring at you. I don’t know of anyone who eats the head, so why leave it on the fish? And speaking of fish, I have heard that the best way to eat a Carp, is to place it on a board, bake it in the oven, throw the fish away, and eat the board. You might want to serve it with some good hot biscuits.

I have made a couple of trips to Israel and found that (generally speaking) the Palestinian food is better than the Israeli food, because of the kosher requirements. For instance, you cannot have milk or milk based food with meat. Why? Deuteronomy 14:21: “…Thou shalt not seethe a kid in his mother’s milk”. We might not interpret this scripture so broadly, but then we (for the most part) are not Jews. When you travel, you need to understand these kinds of things, and not take issue with them. If the fish on your plate has a head on it, just eat around it.

When I ordered mutton and fry bread on the Indian reservation, I didn’t like it but I ate it. There was no way I would complain to the waitress and send it back for something like biscuits and gravy. Besides I like my scalp the way it is…even with the thinning hair.

One thing I have learned as I have grown older, “There ain’t no mistake that a cook can make that you can’t cover up with gravy”. And if you have plenty of gravy and some fairly good biscuits, you can overlook most anything else on the table.

I can remember a time when all we had for lunch was soup made from wild onions. But we had biscuits! You can keep that wild onion soup, but pass me the biscuits.

Jim Bolin