Winter is definitely here the past few days. Not only the weather is cold but the wind chill is even colder. I am thankful for a warm house.

This is “Sister Jane”. Drucilla is suffering from the SHINGLES so thought I’d help her out and get some kind of column written for her. I thought it would be interesting to tell some old home remedies our grandparents used. Mama listed several in one of her books. Since Drucilla has the shingles I thought it would be interesting to tell how they could be cured back in the old days or at least thought they could be cured. “Shingles could be cured by cutting the head off a black chicken and letting it bleed on the shingles. Smear it on real thick, wrap the patient in a sheet and let the mess dry. The next morning wash the blood off and the shingles are gone.” I have brother Jim out looking for a black chicken so we can try that remedy on our sister. Black chickens are hard to find, I’m told, so we probably won’t get to prove the shingles can be cured that way. I will list some more old time remedies Mama had in her book.

“For an abscess on the foot or any infection, kill a black chicken, cut it open and put the foot in the hot carcass. Fresh, raw chicken brains are rubbed on babies swollen gums to help cut teeth.” JANE: “I have noticed many babies this day in time wear a certain kind of necklace to help them with teething.” Back in Mama’s day, “The way they made teething easier they would tie the front feet of a mole around the baby’s neck. For leg cramps at night, stand shoes against the wall at night with soles next to the wall, or put the toe of one shoe in the other. Wear copper bracelets or copper rings to ward off rheumatism. To take a crick out of the neck, find a place where a hog has rubbed himself, get down on all fours and rub the neck in the same place. Mare’s milk was used for whooping cough. Toothache was prevented by using tooth picks made from a tree that had been struck by lightning. Grease a nail that someone stepped on and lay it up on a rafter to prevent infection.” JANE: Mama said she saw her father do that when one of her brothers stepped on a nail. “There were a lot of remedies for removing warts. The ones that were used in Mama’s locality were to steal a dirty dishrag, rub the warts with it and bury the dishrag in the drip of the house and tell no one. Another way ….when you find a bone rub the wart with it and lay it back exactly as found and tell no one. Another remedy was to take as many grains of corn as you have warts and put a drop of blood on each grain, feed the corn to a chicken. Some took off warts by spitting on a hot stove lid, one spit for each wart. JANE: “I remember when we were kids brother Jim had warts all over the top of one of his hands and a neighbor had a visitor that was supposed to be able to remove warts. If I remember the story correctly, she just rubbed the flat side of a table knife over the warts and I guess said something. Whatever…the warts disappeared not long afterwards. I had a seed wart on one of my thumbs but Mama took me to the Doctor and he cut off the seeds and put some medicine on it and it went away.” “Some people charmed off a corn by spitting on the forefinger of the left hand and making a cross on the corn three times. One man cured corns by turning his shoes upside down at night. People thought a headache could be cured by dipping the head in a stream of water running due east, or by walking around the house three times backward. A man with weak eyes should wear a moustache. To spit on a flying lightning bug, one would have good eyesight all their life.” JANE: “If a man could spit and hit a flying lightning bug, he must already have good eyesight plus a good aim! Mama may have believed some of the old remedies but if any of us stepped on a nail or got cut she saw to it that we got a tetanus shot. Brother Jim was bad to have the croup and Mama would give him a teaspoon of sugar with a drop of coal oil (kerosene) on it. He said he had so much growing up that now at 85 years old he was still almost afraid to cough close to an open flame! Personally I am thankful for modern medicine. We have shots to prevent many diseases, even a shingles shot. And we have medicine to get a person well quicker. Here’s wishing our sister a speedy recovery from her FOURTH bout with the SHINGLES! And, NO she has not had the shingles shot to prevent them.