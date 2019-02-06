Letting Go

The burnished gold and deep crimson leaves that blush the fragile tree limbs and disrupt the neatness of the final mowing of the season can be an amateur poet’s inspiration and a homeowner’s headache. I am both. The sun hesitated to come out, but the TV weatherman announced it was going to be a pretty day…just right for raking and stuffing the pesky leaves into bags.

As a homeowner, the idea of raking leaves was in the back of my mind as I finished drinking my last cup of coffee and thought about the necessary inside jobs to get me through the day, but before I had time to put on a jacket and retrieve the rake, I switched roles and thought of a poem I had written about leaves. I couldn’t remember the lines and after finding it, time had passed, leaving the leaf raking idea right where it had started…in my mind only, so with pen in hand I wrote:

The weeping willow hangs softly white in her frosty gray gown.

The leaves of the maples on the bank are draped in fawn color and scarlet.

The dark green pines are watching from the foreground And the ash tree slowly sends down only a few of her lavender tipped leaves.

They’re blunt and feather shaped and she layers them carefully around her roots.

All the leaves have seen the summer sun and felt the coolness of long evening breezes.

They have remained silently in their early morning awakenings …now they are jubilant, and soon a strong blow of October wind will send them once more on a startling journey… And they let go.

Maybe past a certain age, the best we can hope for is to feel terrific about every other day. The rest of the time, we make excuses and muddle through. That certain age is sometimes thought of as a Senior Citizen, a title I’ve never liked, but must admit I am definitely at that stage in life …but thankful for it. I’m one of the best at making excuses. There’s very few days that I can say that I feel terrific…but I’m industrious enough to sweep the leaves from the backdoor and off the sidewalk and driveway every day or two as a serious homeowner, but but it’s much easier for me to play the role of a amateur poet to the hilt and enjoy the beauty of the crimson and gold leaves as they pass by my window inspiring me to write poetry.