This morning Saturday January 19th I woke up to a world of white. I was so disappointed because I didn’t get to see the snow fall. Suddenly it began to snow big fluffy snow flakes. It snowed that way for about fifteen or twenty minutes so I got to see some snow fall. I don’t think son Bob was too happy to see the snow as I was. I love watching snow fall. Some fifty plus years ago we were visiting Wayne and Ella Mae Holland, who lived on Spur Ten in what is now I believe the parsonage for the Westwood Baptist Church. It began to snow while we were there. I had never seen such big flakes of snow. We were all out there, kids and all, catching snow flakes on our tongues and in our hands. We had so much fun. It was at night and the light on the drive way made it even more fun.

The birds are really feeding this morning. Lots of red birds (cardinals) and I don’t want to do anything but sit and look out the patio door. The wind is really whipping the feeders about. I am so thankful for a good warm house.

The late Pink Hendrix told of the time when he was growing up when it snowed the snow blew through the cracks in the walls of the house where they lived. Mama writes in her book CHALK DUST stories of her school teaching experiences and the different places where she boarded. This was at Moore’s Rock and the teacher had quit so Mama was the Relief Teacher. She boarded with a family whose home was between the levee and the river. She said the sand bar was beautiful at night when the light of a full moon glistened on the water. That winter was very cold and the house was not weather proof. Snow would sift through the cracks of the walls and fall on my bed. There was a shortage of blankets and the lady took a light weight mattress off another bed in my room and put it over me. I slept between the two mattresses.

When we lived on the Governor Little Farm I was just a small child but I remember a cold, cold winter’s day sitting by the fireplace trying to keep warm. It was one of the only times I ever saw Mama cry. It was during the Depression when times were really hard. One of our cows had gotten into a Johnson grass patch that was frosted over and had eaten some and she died. The cow was very important to our family. We needed the milk bad. I remember hearing the clock ticking. It’s funny every time I hear a clock ticking I think of that cold winter day. The only heat in that old house was the fireplace. While sitting in front of it your burned up in front but froze behind. As Mama sat there softly crying I wanted to cry, too, although I didn’t understand the hurt she was feeling as I was so young. I was not school age but that afternoon in the cold of winter, in the Old Log House h as remained in my memories all of my life as has the ticking of the old clock.

I know I am blessed to have a good warm house and to be able to just sit here and watch the birds. I know I have lots of things I could be doing. I, also know at my age if I want to sit and watch the birds I can. WHICH IS JUST WHAT I’M DOING!