I have enjoyed each day this month thinking about things I am Thankful for. Mostly I have tried to think about the little things. One big thing are friends like Candy and Gerald Ware who sends you turnips and turnip greens that are to be shared with a sister who brings them to you already washed. I know she washed them so she could count them to be sure we got the same amount. Gerald was smart enough to send an even amount of turnips so that we would have the same amount. It would have been a shame to have to cut one turnip in half.

This January has also been a sad month for me. For years I have written that Betty “Oliver” Kersey was older than me as she was born in January and I was born in July. It was so much fun to rub it in that she was older. Betty died this past year and I really miss her. She was the one who kept up with all our classmates. Classmates that were in my class my first time around. Most people know I was supposed to have graduated in 1947, instead I graduated in 1969. It just took me twenty-two years to get through the 11th and 12th grades. I have been blessed by the fact the class of ‘47 has treated me as a classmate. I am also blessed that the class of ‘69 treats me like one of them. They tell me when they have a class reunion they will see that I am there if someone has to push me in a wheelchair. Betty was the one I always called if I needed to know about someone in our class. She was also the one who tried to get us (what is left of us) together once a month. We have lost so many classmates the last two or three years. Betty would have been 90 years old this month. She paid me a compliment one time that was really a shock. She told me she used to envy me when we were in school because I was so smart. I had to laugh and tell her I envied her because I thought she was from a rich family because she was in the “In Crowd” of cute little girls. How wrong we both were. I was not smart and her family was just like mine and I can tell you it wasn’t rich. Rich in love and respect for one another but not rich in money. In fact there wasn’t anyone I knew going to school who one could say was rich in money. Most of my classmates Dads either worked in the mines, the WPA, “on roads”, or were farmers but all “Good People.”