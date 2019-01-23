Throughout my adult life, I’ve been a collector of many different things. Collecting has a way of just happening, giving pleasure in many unexpected ways. There’s quips and quotes, this and that, tid-bits, jokes and slogans, sayings, folklore and even haiku’s, all fun to collect and share. I also find it fun and entertaining to take the time to jot down license plate slogans.

I hope this handful of “this and that “scooped off the top of my collection pile will suffice for this week’s meanderings. Coca Cola was big on my collecting list at one time.

I’m big on “home hints” too, but I doubt there’s enough home hints to use up my collection of old nylon hose, or worn-out toothbrushes, coffee cans, wire coat hangers, paper bags, twistees, rubber bands and paper clips…all items that I have a supply of…that will (just in case) give me something to write about.

The Coca Cola slogans were spotted in a complimentary travel guide. How many do you remember?