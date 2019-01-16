Over the years, everyone from farmers to sailors has looked for ways to read the weather. While we can’t always guarantee they’ll work, here are some old adages I found in a travel guide I thought quite interesting. I hope you do too.

Signs of Good Weather

A red sky in the evening means that the next day will be fair.

Birds flying high in the sky means good weather for the rest of the day.

A rainbow in the morning usually indicated clear skys for the rest of the day.

Wind blowing form the west is a sign of mild weather to come.

Signs of Bad Weather

A red sky in the morning is a sign of bad weather…later that day.

When the moon has a halo at night, it’s a sign of rain or snow.

Birds flying low in the sky… is an indication of rain.

When spiders repair their webs and make them bigger, it can be a sign of bad weather to come.

Wind blowing form the east means harsh weather.

If pigs gather leaves, and hay or flowers close their petals a storm is coming.