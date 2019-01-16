By Mary Ann Gamble

Wednesday

Jan 16, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jan 17, 2019 at 12:13 PM


Over the years, everyone from farmers to sailors has looked for ways to read the weather. While we can’t always guarantee they’ll work, here are some old adages I found in a travel guide I thought quite interesting. I hope you do too.


Signs of Good Weather


A red sky in the evening means that the next day will be fair.


Birds flying high in the sky means good weather for the rest of the day.


A rainbow in the morning usually indicated clear skys for the rest of the day.


Wind blowing form the west is a sign of mild weather to come.


Signs of Bad Weather


A red sky in the morning is a sign of bad weather…later that day.


When the moon has a halo at night, it’s a sign of rain or snow.


Birds flying low in the sky… is an indication of rain.


When spiders repair their webs and make them bigger, it can be a sign of bad weather to come.


Wind blowing form the east means harsh weather.


If pigs gather leaves, and hay or flowers close their petals a storm is coming.