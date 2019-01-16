When I was making my THANKFUL LIST I stopped before I finished. Top of my list all lawmen who put their lives on the line every day along with firemen and EMT’s. There was a time when there was respect for all who wore a police uniform. Now if one is in prison who has killed a police officer they are a hero. I admire and respect all men and women who wear a uniform. I have GREAT respect for those in the Military. I have tried to make it a habit to shake the hand and voice my appreciation to every person wearing a uniform.

Another important thing on the top of my list is toilet paper. Remember when a family was considered “almost rich” who owned a Sears & Roebuck catalog? I guess we were rich because we usually had one. The problem was you had to take a page, wad it up several times, to make it soft. It is almost as bad today as toilet paper just “ain’t” what it used to be when Mr. Whipple told you not to squeeze the Charmin. The paper in a public restroom is so narrow and thin I am wondering when they will just quit having it at all.

Another thing I am thankful for is good hot water. When Son Bob moved in with me and started using the extra bathroom it took for ever to get hot water to his shower. He said he never had a warm shower. Brother Jim told me he had a device on his hot water tank that gave them hot water at each faucet. I called a plumber who installed two large gauges on top of my hot water tank. I don’t know how they work but I now have instant hot water where needed in both bathrooms and kitchen. The new house Jim and Pat bought at Chaffee Crossing has a hot water tank that hangs on the wall. My, my what a far cry from drawing water from a well, heating it on a wood stove in order to wash a dishpan of dishes. I hear my dishwasher running now.

At my age I am thankful for my mixer. How easy it is to mix up a cake or cookies. When I was growing up all this was done by hand. Mrs. Hughart used to make her special black walnut cake for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She would cream real butter and sugar with her hands until it was as smooth as ice cream. When she could not longer make the cake because of arthritis in her hands I made the cakes. When I got my first mixer and used it to cream the butter and sugar she cried. She didn’t think the mixer could cream it as well. Thank goodness it did. Maybe creaming it by hand added a SPECIAL TOUCH. Today I am thankful for my mixer. It is easy to take all the little things that make life so much easier for granted. We have so much to be thankful for even though I would be more than happy to hear Mr. Whipple to tell me not to squeeze the Charmin.