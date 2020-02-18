Jacqueline Hendricks

Jacqueline Yvonne Hendricks, age 65, of Cabot, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born August 11, 1954 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to the late Jeremiah DuBois and Evelyn Berry Townsend.

Survivors include her husband, James Hendricks; children, Allison (John) Smith, Robyn (Dwayne) Macon, Tyrone Terry, and Christopher Hendricks; siblings, Larry (Sandra) Townsend, James (Sharon) Townsend, Linda Townsend, and Carlos Townsend; grandchildren, Christian, Alyssa, Noah, and Peter; and friends, Anita Strickland, Jane Herbst, and Ella Jones.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Hendricks Family would like to thank Dr. Khalil, Dr. Churchill, the staff of Beebe Retirement Center, and Baptist Springhill. Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. (501) 982-2136.

Kathy Cain

Kathy Lea Durham Cain, age 56, of Monticello, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 10, 1963, in Dermott, AR to the late Benny Harold Durham and Pat Pierce Durham.

Survivors include her husband Bobby Cain of Monticello; two sons, Matt Durham and Brent Durham both of Monticello; one daughter, Heidi Reed of Monticello; one brother, Johnny Durham of Monticello; one sister, Yogi Denton of McGehee; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Oakland Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.stephensondearman.com.

Henry Daniels

Mr. Henry Daniels, 61, of Altheimer, Arkansas passed away February 16, 2020 at J.R.M.C. Service by Perry Funeral Home.