Joe Simpson

Joe Taylor Simpson, 84, of Altheimer, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 12th, 2019. He was a resident of the Garden Pointe Assisted Living Community, which he had called home for the past three years.

Joe graduated college with a BSE in Biology from North Texas State University in Denton, TX, and taught Biology classes at Denton High School for several years after graduating.. He was called back to his home state of Arkansas to fulfill the position of Superintendent of the Wabbaseka school district, where he gained notariaty as the youngest superintendent in the history of the state. He went on to acquire a Masters degree in education and a Masters degree as an education specialist, both from the University of Arkansas. After his tenure in the Wabbaseka school district, he served as an elementary school principal in the Pine Bluff school district at Indiana St Elementary, Greenville Elementary and Sam Taylor Computer Magnet school. He was active in numerous education programs throughout the state.

As for his military career, shortly after high school graduation from Willie K. Hocker in 1953, he enlisted in the armed forces and was stationed in Germany for 3 years. After coming home, marrying, and having a family and an education career, he reenlisted in the Army Reserve. Joe spent each and every summer serving as active and reserve at bases all over the U.S. and in Germany again, as a munitions specialist, until his retirement in 1995. He obtained many honors during his service, retiring with an officer’s rank CWO4

Joe was always involved with the Lions Club in Altheimer, where he served as president for many years. He was also faithful to the Altheimer Methodist Church for several decades serving as board member, choir member, head of pastor/parish relations, sunday school teacher and lay leader.

He enjoyed many hobbies: hunting, fishing, woodworking, metalworking. But his favorite thing was spending time with family, especially with his grandchildren who he loved so much. Lots of his enjoyment was cooking breakfast every morning for his beloved wife, Imogene, or cooking for the whole family.

He was such a sweet dad and granddad. We all will miss him.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Imogene Paschall Simpson; father, Private Joseph Robinson Simpson, KIA France, January 1945; mother, Florence Taylor Simpson Meredith; older sister, Elizabeth (Betty Jo) Simpson; and younger brother, Cece Simpson.

Survivors include his daughter and only child, Jean Rene’ Simpson Leus and her husband James Alan Leus; grandson, Paschall Alan Leus and wife Charlene Dorothy Heimsch Leus; granddaughter, Christian Rene’ Leus; great-granddaughter, Alexandra Mae Leus, child of Paschall and Charlene Leus; and numerous beloved cousins from the Altheimer area, and nieces and nephews from Texas and Alabama. He loved his family so much and all the family dearly loved him. He was known as “Bo” to his cousins, “Cawcaw” to his grandchildren, and “Uncle Joe”, the funniest and favorite uncle.

He will be truly missed by all, but we have the reassurance and comfort in knowing that he has soldiered on to a far better place.

Graveside military service will be held on Dec. 19th, 11am at Flat Bayou Cemetery, Altheimer, AR. Memorials may be made to Altheimer United Methodist Church, PO Box 759, Altheimer, Arkansas 72004 or Flat Bayou Cemetery Association, c/o Lee Edward Taylor, 3808 N. Giliand Road, Altheimer, Arkansas 72004. Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Robert Woods Sr.

Mr. Robert Howard Woods, Sr., 88, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.

Visitation/Family Hour Friday, December 13, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral Service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church Pine Bluff, AR by Rev. Anthony Howard. Interment in Forrest Lawn Cemetery by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. His body will lie in-state 1:45 p.m. until service time. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Alfredia Frazier Sr.

Rev. Alfredia Frazier, Sr., 82, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Visitation 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church Altheimer, AR by Rev. Ulysses Dunlap. Interment in V.A. Section of Graceland Cemetery Pine Bluff, AR by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. His body will lie in-state 9:15 a.m. until service time. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Verlene Patillo

Mrs. Verlene Patillo, 83, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Visitation 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service 10: 00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church Pine Bluff, AR by Dr. T.R. Ramey. Interment in Forrest Lawn Cemetery by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. Her body will lie in-state 9:15 a.m. until service time. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Max Bass

Mr. Max Ray Bass, 60, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Visitation 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. James United Methodist Church Pine Bluff, AR by Pastor Maxine Allen. Interment in Union Cemetery Gould, AR by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. His body will lie in-state 11:45 a.m. until service time. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Johnny Lee

Mr. Johnny Lee, 75, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Pine Bluff, AR by Rev. Anthony Craig, Sr. Interment in Forrest Lawn Cemetery by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. His body will lie in-state 1:45 p.m. until service time. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Thurman Shaw

Mr. Thurman Edward Shaw, 60, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born March 14, 1959, in Pine Bluff, AR to the late Thurman T. Shaw and Eunice S. (Porter) Shaw.

His memories will be cherish by: brothers, David E. Shaw of Fayetteville, AR; Calvin E. Shaw of Pine Bluff, AR; Rev. Stoney E. Shaw of Pine Bluff, AR; and sister, Debbie L. Shaw also of Pine Bluff, AR.

The service for Thurman Shaw will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Judah Restoration Center, 2401 Main Street Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Rose Mogan

Rose Mary Hogan Mogan, 71, of Sauk Village, Illinois passed away on December 4, 2019.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Wheeler Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Moses Goldmon officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. Family Hour/ Visitation will be from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Funeral Home. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Kurt M. Lee

Kurt M. Lee 61, of Little Rock, Arkansas passed away November 29, 2019.

Funeral Service will be 10:00am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at McKendree United Methodist Church in Washington,D.C. Interment will be at later date. Services entrusted to the staff of Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Baby Treu Ermias Jr.

Baby Treu Ermias Junior was born and passed away on December 3, 2019.

Graveside Service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with Elder James R. Hooper officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Sherman D. Hill Sr.

Sherman D. Hill, Sr., 43, of Pine Bluff passed away on December 6, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Earnesto Ford

Mr. Earnesto “Felipe” Ford 57, of Pine Bluff, passed away, December 02, 2019. He was born September 15, 1962 to the late Mable Dean Jimmerson and late Earnest Ford.

He was a member of Mt. Bayou Missionary Baptist Church. He spent his entire life doing what he loved, which was cooking.

He leaves to cherish his memories four brothers, Richard Jimmerson, Mark Jimmerson, Gerrod Ford and Fredrick Ford; seven sisters, Gwendolyn Woods, Zetta Faye Banks, Vicky Jimmerson, Patricia Ford, Sandra Townsend, Janice Ford-Jones and Jacqueline Ford-Davenport; and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Judah Restoration Worship Center, by Rev. Lafayette Woods, Sr. His body will lie in state from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery by Christian Way Funeral Home. christianwayfh.com.

Melba Tucker

Mrs. Melba Ruth Tucker, 71, of White Hall, Arkansas passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born May 26, 1948, in Pine Bluff, AR to the late Essex Thompson and Florence (Holt) Thompson.

After graduating from Coleman High School, she received her bachelor’s in education at Arkansas Agriculture, Mechanical and Normal College. Balancing years of marriage and raising three children she returned and received her Masters of Education from UAPB in May 1995. Her love for learning showed in her 41-year commitment as an educator at Watson Chapel Jr. High teaching Algebra and Pre-Algebra. She was a faithful member of Highland Ministries until her passing.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Jay L. Tucker of White Hall, AR; son, Jaratio Tucker of Oswego, Illinois; daughters, Javonne Robinson of St. Louis, Missouri; Jameca Tucker of Los Angeles, California; brothers, Raymond Thompson of Kansas City, Missouri; Kenneth Thompson of Pine Bluff, AR; three grandchildren, Jalen Essex and Jacsen Brandon Tucker and Rori Londyn Robinson; a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Highland Ministries Pine Bluff, AR. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Highland Ministries, Pine Bluff, AR by Pastor Christopher Mack. Interment in Forrest Lawn Cemetery Pine Bluff by Brown Funeral Home.

Her body will lie in state 9:15 a.m. until service time. www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Betty Montgomery

Mrs. Betty Montgomery, 89, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away December 10, 2019 at home. Service by Perry Funeral Home.

Claudia Hollands

Mrs. Claudia Hollands, 67, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away December 11, 2019 at Arkansas Convalescent Center. Service by Perry Funeral Home.