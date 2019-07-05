Ms.Angelia Cooper 70, of Pine Bluff, passed on June 27, 2019.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6:00pm-7: 00 pm at the funeral home.

“Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Malinda McKnight

Mrs. Malinda McKinght, of Pine Bluff, passed away July 1, 2019, at JRMC. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the P.K. Miller Mortuary

Lynette Martin

Ms. Lynette Martin 61, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed Friday, June 29, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

Kay Richardson

Linda Kay [“Kay”] Richardson, died on June 28, 2019, within 7 hours of her 72nd birthday. She was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on June 29, 1947, the only child of Thomas Stallcup Richardson and Mildred Turner Richardson. She graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1965 and attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville until she decided that travelling the world was more important. In her earlier years she was an avid tennis player, having organized and captained a USTA team for working women.

Kay had a long and varied career in every phase of publishing, including production, editing, translating (from Dutch to English) and writing. She was fluent in Dutch and German, and conversant in Spanish. She spent much of her adult life living and working in Holland and New York. When she returned to Arkansas to take care of her aging parents, she continued to work as a freelance translator and copy editor for the University of the State of New York and Indiana University Press. Throughout her life she was fascinated with the history and methods of printing, as well art, Christian saints, Buddhist philosophy, and the psychology of pain.

Kay was a committed Episcopalian and a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Pine Bluff, as were her parents before her. There will be no funeral or visitation. Kay requested that any donations in her memory be made to either Hospice Home Care In-patient Center, 2200 South Bowman Road, Little Rock, AR, 72211 or to UAMS Cancer Institute in Little Rock.

We, her friends, would like to convey our profound thanks to Hospice Home Care In-patient Center in Little Rock, and all its staff for their gentle and loving care during Kay’s last weeks of life. We also sincerely thank Dr. John Harris, Baptist Family Health Clinic, White Hall, for his support and care.

Online condolences: FullerFunerals.com

Mary McBee

Mary Alice Warriner Stowe McBee of Pine Bluff passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 27th, 2019. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Phil; their children, Michael, Jeff, Daniel and Diana; daughters-in-law, Belle and Eve, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was born on December 21st, 1935, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock and was the daughter of Charles G. Warriner, Jr. and Alice Hitchcock Warriner. She lived in Little Rock and Pine Bluff until she was four when her family moved to St. Louis.

The family moved back to Pine Bluff when Mary was 11 years old. While growing up in Pine Bluff, she participated in a variety of activities including Junior Pollyanna, Trinity Episcopal Choir and Episcopal Youth Council, Girl Scouts, and Pine Bluff High School Band and Herald Line. After graduation from Pine Bluff High School in 1953, she attended the University of Arkansas where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and received a bachelor’s degree in business in 1957.

While she was attending the University, she met a young Air Force pilot named Don Stowe from North Carolina. They fell in love and were married after graduation in August of 1957. They lived in Greenville, Mississippi where Don was stationed until he separated from the Air Force and started a career as a sales and technical representative in the laboratory equipment field. Over the next 15 years, his job took them from Silver Spring, Maryland to Pittsburgh, to Birmingham, to Atlanta, and Houston. During that time, Mary gave birth to three sons, Charles (Chuck), Michael, and Jeffrey.

In 1974, the family moved back to Pine Bluff and were involved in the Warriner asphalt business. Later, the family founded and operated a lighting store (Lighting Design) on Cherry Street in Pine Bluff. While chief executive of the store, active in the Chamber of Commerce, trade associations, and advertising for the store, Mary found time to sing in gigs with two big bands (Junction and Brasswood) and to sing with her family and friends in a group known as Delta Jazz.

Due to a downturn in the economy and the homebuilding industry in the early 1980’s, the lighting store went out of business. Don and Mary took teaching jobs in Texas. Don started teaching in Lancaster, Texas in 1984 and Marybegan at Red Oak, Texas in 1985. Don died of a heart attack in 1986. When Mary went to retrieve his property from his desk at the school, she encountered his replacement teacher, Phil McBee, who was quite impressed by her spirit and fortitude. After meetings of their combined classes and some social events, Phil proposed to her and they were married in July of 1986. Wanting to be close to her parents, Mary and Phil moved to Pine Bluff in 1992.

Mary joined the Trinity Choir, the ECW, St. Mary’s Guild, the Crafts Guild and the vestry, while also working as part-time receptionist in the church office. She was also active in various community activities such as the Jefferson County Humane Society, the Arts and Sciences Center of Southeast Arkansas, and the Symphony Notables. She was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2013 and fought the good fight for 6 years. Her friends comment invariably on her good spirit. She lived, loved, and laughed.

And she will be missed.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

A Celebration of Life for Mary is scheduled for 2pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pine Bluff.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jefferson County Humane Society, PO Box 2233, Pine Bluff, AR 71613 or The American Cancer Society, 2222 Cottondale Dr Ste 310, Little Rock, AR 72202.

Arrangements were handled by Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors (online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com

Mark Monteith

Mark Stephen Monteith, 59, of Austin, TX passed away peacefully in the early morning of June 29, 2019.

Mark was born September 3, 1959 in Pine Bluff, AR where he was raised and graduated high school in 1977. He attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Mark received his BSBA in accounting from the university in 1982.

Mark married his one true love, Brenda in July 1980. They relocated to Austin, TX in 1984 where Mark was employed by Austin Water until his retirement in 2012. As an active employee he served as Trustee on the board for the City of Austin Employee Retirement System including two terms as Chairman of the Board.

Mark is survived by his adoring wife Brenda; daughter Melinda Crockom of Austin, TX; son Blake Monteith and his wife Alyssa Stofer of Cypress, TX, grandchildren Athena, Aiden and Hunter Crockom, Corbin, Logan and Heath Stofer and by his loving mother Reba Maxine Monteith. Mark is predeceased by his beloved father Robert Edward Monteith and brother Robert Bryant Monteith. Mark will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A service will be held at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin on July 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Austin Head for the Cure at www.headforthecure.org.

Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.

Arletia Roberts

Arletia Oliver Taylor Roberts, 79, of White Hall, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born January 29, 1940 in Star City to the late Bruce Oliver and Mable Haynes Taylor.

Arletia was a graduate of Watson Chapel High School, then later was the owner of City Cleaners in Pine Bluff, before her retirement. She was a member of the Pentecostal faith and of the VFW. Arletia also loved reading, traveling, and buying and selling antiques.

Also preceding her in death were her son, Rickey Ashcraft; husbands, Richard Gordon Ashcraft, Ras Bryant, Paul Weeks and Reginald Roberts; and sister, Mazelee Louise Taylor Lockhart.

Survivors include one son, Joey (Merry) Ashcraft of White Hall; three sisters, Deverne Kissell of Tomball, Texas, Andylou Worthen of Kansas and Patricia Collins of White Hall; one brother, Bruce Taylor Jr. of Pine Bluff; one granddaughter, Monica (Christian) Alexander of Sherwood; and great granddaughter, Audrey Alexander of Sherwood.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Robinson-Fuller White Hall Chapel. Burial will be in Ramick Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 until funeral time Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences at www.rfwhitehall.com.