Cason Jayce Herring was born in Memphis, TN on June 30, 2012 to Kyresha and
Karian Herring. He was receiving his education at Dexter Elementary in Cordova,
TN. He would have been entering the 2nd grade this year. Cason was a member of
Hope Fellowship Church in Olive Branch, MS. He loved to sing and listen to the
Gospel.
Cason’s love was big enough to fill an entire room. He also had a smile that could
brighten up anyone’s day. During Cason’s spare time he loved to travel with his
family and play with his toys. His favorite was his toy cars. He could name almost
every car that he came in contact with. The Tesla Model X was his favorite.
Though he had a strong love for cars he always said that he wanted to be a police
officer when he grew up. He spent a great portion of his last days attending
vacation bible school at Hope Presbyterian Church in Cordova, TN. He spent this
time getting closer to God and sharing all of the great things that he learned.
Cason gained his wings on June 16, 2019. We are deeply mourning his death, but
also know that he is in a better place now. Preceding him in death are his Great
Grandfather Frank Thompkins, Great- Great Grandmother Gertrude Sims, Great
Uncle Dewayne Thompkins, Great Uncle Terry Peoples, and Great Grandmother
Leatha Mae Peoples.
Cason’s memories will forever be cherished by his parents; Kyresha and Karian
Herring; sisters, Zariah and Kinsley Herring; grandmothers, Claudette (Darnail)
Walker and Maryjo Herring; grandfathers, Reggie Horton and Sellers Herring;
Great grandparents, Mable Thompkins and James Peoples; a special Great Aunt
and Uncle, Stephanie (Antwon) Coleman; and a host of aunts, uncles, and
cousins. We will forever cherish him in our hearts.