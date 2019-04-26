Syble McLaurin, 92, of Hamburg, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Mrs. McLaurin was a native of Iredell, Texas and a resident of Hamburg for many years. She was a Methodist for most of her life and a member of the First United Methodist Church. Mrs. McLaurin loved being a Grandmother and enjoyed gardening and doing yard work.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Harry Cogbill in 1969 and Dr. J.E. McLaurin in 2005; a daughter, Harriet Howard in 2017; her parents, William Arthur and Emma Lee Stephenson Pylant; five brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Sanderlin, and husband, Larry, of Hamburg; a brother, Hoover Pylant of Texas; four grandchildren, Jessie Densmore, Jayne Moore and husband, Billy, Donna Godwin and husband, Don, and Jay Nuckols and wife, Jeanne; four great-grandchildren, Lila, Shepard, Hunter and Aubrey and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are 10 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Best Cemetery in Star City, Arkansas with Rev. Greg Comer officiating. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 202 South Main Street, Hamburg, AR 71646 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, Arkansas. Online guestbook at www.jones-hartshorn.com