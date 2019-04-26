April 19,2019 at 5:41 P.M. Justin L. Collins, age 36, went peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus.

His pain and suffering are gone, and his soul is in heaven for eternity. He was just shy of his 37th Birthday.

Justin was born April 26,1982 in Searcy Arkansas to Lindell Collins and Marvina Collins Riddle.

Justin was a vibrant young man, a loving son, brother and father. He was bigger than life. During his 36-years, Justin was always smiling and laughing and extending a helping hand for his family and friends! He Attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro Arkansas, where he was active in Pike Fraternity. He Majored in Communication, earning his degree in Technology. Justin enjoyed managing his Kiosks at the malls and his two cellphone stores.. While Justin having two Sprint stores in Jonesboro and Saint Louis Mo. friends wasn't hard for him to make, he would never meet a stranger, with his bubbling personality, He was born to be a natural leader.

He loved boating, tubing and going to the lake, spending fun times with his children and family. If asked you would say Justin was definitely a family man. He was a Boy Scout, and played baseball, and High School football, and loved low- rider cars.

Justin leaves behind his mother; Marvina Collins Riddle, his father Lindell Collins, sisters Delta Collins, and Kim Collins. His three children; Nicole Collins, Parker Collins, and Aubrey Collins.

Many Cousins and Friends, and family dog Lilly.

He is preceded in death by his step father George Riddle; his grandparents T. O. and Irene Collins, Gilbert and Betty Wyatt.

Pallbearers are Michael Stone, Willie Peterson, Cletis Coleman. Jesse Dunn, Dudley Lemon.

Justin visitation will be shared by his family and friends on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 10:00 A .M. until 11:00 A. M. Service will follow at 11:00 A. M. at Family Funeral Service Chapel.

Interment will be at Pearson Palestine Cemetery.

There will be a balloon release for his 37th birthday following the graveside service.

In Lieu of flowers, the family has a memorial fund to help with funeral expenses: Facebook/Go Fund Me/Delta Collins for my brother.

Arrangements by Family Funeral Service of Heber Springs. www.dwightfamilyfuneral.com