Tommie “Booby” Ray Simmons was born June 28, 1955 in Hamburg, Arkansas to the late Henry Simmons, Jr. and Lola Faye Spencer Simmons. He departed this life on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Tommie Ray accepted Jesus Christ at an early age under the leadership of Reverend G. H. Wade of Allen Temple M.B. Church in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He graduated from Stuttgart High School in 1974. He worked in construction and roofing. He enjoyed working with his hands and helping others.

He was kind, nice, and a friendly man. He loved spending time with family and friends. He looked forward to family reunions, the family night gatherings, and Sunday dinners.

Tommie Ray rededicated his life to God in 1999. In 2013, he was honored at the JaJ Triumphant Award Banquet. He loved going to church and loved his church family. He remained a faithful member until his death.



Visitation held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4PM - 6PM at Relerford Funeral Home. Service held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2PM at Allen Temple M.B. Church, 708 North Buerkle St, Stuttgart, AR.

