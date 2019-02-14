Willow Rea Glasscock Head passed away January 25, 2019

Willow Rea Glasscock Head, 87 formerly of Newport, Arkansas passed away on January 25, 2019 at Lake Emory Post-Acute Care in Inman, South Carolina. She was born March 27, 1931 in Pangburn, Arkansas to the late Jeff and Irene Houston Glasscock. Willow was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Luther Head, parents, step-father O.H. Bowman, one son Randy Head and one daughter Linda Head. Left to cherish her memory her children, Larry Head (Lyndia) of Hernando, MS, Lanny Head (Joy) of Wisner, LA, Jeff Head of San Diego, CA, Tim Head (Nancy) of Conway, AR, Phyllis Soden (Conley) of Inman, SC, Lisa Gore (Billy) of Boiling Springs, SC, 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, best friend Daline Robinson of Newport, AR, along with a host of other family and friends. Willow was soft spoken, loved her family, enjoyed cooking for large crowds, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was known for her saying, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck." The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Lake Emory Post-Acute Care for their excellent care of Mrs. Head. Also they want to thank Fran Smith for the personal care that she gave Willow.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org Alzheimer Association 201 Markham Center Drive Little Rock, AR 72201 Alzark.org

