2020 has been quite the year for Charolette Tidwell.

L’Oreal Paris announced Tuesday it honored the Antioch for Youth & Family founder and director with the Karen T. Fondu Impact Award, which honors the beauty company’s Women of Worth honorees who have "gone on to a greater achievement," said Antioch Marketing Director Ken Kupchick.

This honor comes on the heels of Tidwell receiving Fort Smith’s Key to the City after she was selected as one of 30 people featured in Frito-Lay’s "Everyday Smiler" campaign, which recognizes people across the United States who make an impact in their communities.

All of these honors follow initiatives she has done through her food-focused nonprofit in 2020 — namely her modified services to address food insecurity during COVID-19, her food assistance initiative with the Fort Smith Police Department and an initiative with the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation.

"I believe the betterment of any community is building capacity and collective action," Tidwell said.

Antioch provides food to 25,000 people monthly, amounting to enough food for recipients to make 900,000 meals annually. The nonprofit in 2019 gave away more than 1 million pounds of food before COVID-19 increased demand for her services by 20%.

During COVID-19, Tidwell started Antioch’s "Drop & Go," "Knock & Go" and "Drop & Drive" programs, which have incorporated a drive-thru at the food bank on North 32nd Street and taken food to families and individuals without transportation. All three methods incorporate social distancing, masks and gloves.

Tidwell has brought Fort Smith police officers into her "Drop & Go" efforts in high-crime parts of Fort Smith including Boardwalk Apartments and West Apartments.

"If we can get them in that program, we can alleviate some of the factors that contribute to those police calls," police Lt. Scott Jackson said of the program.

Antioch is currently in a partnership with the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, which Tidwell said has helped the nonprofit form partnerships with public and private entities in Fort Smith to address community issues. She said the tenure of their partnership is almost complete, and that she will use the relationships formed through the partnership to form a coalition to continue this work.

Tidwell mentioned the coalition addressing factors like food insecurity and incarceration rates, which contribute to almost one fourth of residents living in poverty.

"We know we have all of these lined-up ills in our environment. Now what can we do together?" she said.

Tidwell received the 2020 Impact Award after being named a L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth honoree in 2017. The award was given to her because "her timely and important work continues to uplift her community and elevate the worth of those around her," a L’Oréal Paris news release states.

The award comes with a $10,000 prize to Antioch.

Tidwell said she is honored to receive the award because of how L’Oreal Paris has selected the Women of Worth. She said the other honorees exemplify beauty and worth beyond the superficial despite the award coming from a beauty company.

"I was humbled, first and foremost, to be in the mix of powerful women," Tidwell said.

Frito-Lay announced in September their selection of Tidwell as one of the smiles featured in their "Everyday Smiler" campaign, which puts smiles of everyday people who have made a difference in their communities on the front of chip bags. She was awarded the Key to the City by the Fort Smith Board of Directors the day after Frito-Lay announced her as one of the smiles on their products.