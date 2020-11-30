Cyber Monday is expected to bring in more sales this year than previous years. Strike it up as another impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online sales are already up this year. So, this sales holiday known as Cyber Monday has become an extension of our new normal. Online sales appear to simply be moving beyond the initial concept that triggered a push for online buying.

According to Adobe Analytics, online sales are expected to hit $189 billion this holiday season, a 33% increase year-over-year. Adobe Analytics reported U.S. consumers spent $21.7 billion online in just the first 10 days of this holiday shopping season — a 21% year-over-year jump.

In a poll conducted e-commerce company Shopify, 97% of respondents said they would shop online during the Black Friday weekend (including 48% who said they would also shop in stores on Black Friday), while only 3% said they planned to shop in store exclusively.

Amazon

While much of the Cyber Monday attention will be shown to Amazon.com, most companies are putting out holiday online sales.

Cyber Monday, particularly this year, is now a bit of a misnomer. Many businesses are having sales throughout the Black Friday weekend, if not most of the shopping time in November and December.

In addition to increased profits from online sales, the pandemic has given customers a reason to shop from home as much as possible. In fact, Amazon has made Black Friday into Black Friday Week. It started last Friday, Nov. 20. The company is not emphasizing much difference between the traditionally in-store event and Cyber Monday.

Electronics and clothes

Electronics and clothes are expected to be among the top two sales products at Amazon.

Among the many deals Amazon offers are discounts on Amazon electronic products, including Echo Dot and the Fire tablet. Deals on Audible, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video, and Amazon Music are also available.

There are also discounts of 20-40% on Amazon brands, and 20-50% off on fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Small bizz highlight

In addition to Amazon and name brand products, Amazon is also highlighting small businesses with thousands of deals in their Small Business Holiday Sales that began Thursday, Nov. 26 and runs through Monday, Nov. 30.

The new normal?

Walmart’s website indicates that Cyber Monday deals are forthcoming, although there have been no specifics on what is involved. Like many companies, Walmart is spreading its Christmas shopping deals throughout the month of November, both online and in-store.

Target is another company that hasn’t put out specific Cyber Monday information yet, although Business Insider indicates that Target will be implementing a Cyber Week rather than just one day, while also offering deals "all season long," according to the Minneapolis-base company’s Black Friday press release.

If that’s the case, it would be just another in a long list of signs that companies with online sales are moving beyond the initial concept of Cyber Monday.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still important days in the shopping year, online shopping has become more of a part the "new normal" way of life. The coronavirus has prompted people to do much of their shopping online, whether it be purchases from Amazon or ordering items to pick up at the grocery store.

Most companies with an online presence have decided to use Black Friday weekend, including Best Buy, Dick’s, Academy, and Home Depot.

In addition to the traditional Cyber Monday deals, stores such as Kohl’s are using online shopping to ensure the safety of their customers, but using contactless Drive Up service, providing free, same-day pick-up service for eligible items purchased online. According to a press release, "Drive Up is just one way Kohl’s is ensuring we continue to serve our customers this holiday season through Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App, while taking measures to promote a safe and healthy work environment for our associates."