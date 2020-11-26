When the leaves and the temperatures drop, the minds of men and women who like outdoor sports often turn to hunting deer. That's good news for those who like to fish the world-famous White River, as it thins out the crowds a bit.

But, how do you fish the river successfully during the fall and early winter? The Baxter Bulletin turned to two well-known local guides who between them have more than 85 years worth of experience in helping people fish the river in all conditions.

Both men were quick to point out the 35-mile stretch of the White River below the Bull Shoals Dam is well known for good reason. They say a bad day of fishing on the White is a good day fishing on just about any other river.

When you're talking about spincasting on the White River, the two most popular methods are lures and natural baits. For advice on lures, we spoke with Donald Cranor, a guide on the river for 40 years. For natural baits, we spoke with Tim Curtis, a guide with 47 years of experience.

What lures to throw

Donald Cranor has been fishing the area rivers since he was a small boy. He's thrown a ton of hardware at fish in the local rivers over the course of 40 years of guiding. That experience has led him to choose some favorite lures.

"I really like using Maribou Jigs during the fall and early winter. I concentrate on olive and black, dark brown and black and olive. Later in the winter, mid December, I switch to white," Cranor said. "I use 1/16th ounce to 1/32nd depending on the conditions."

Cranor also likes to throw small stick baits like Rebel Tracdown minnows, Smithwick Rogues and spoons like the silver and gold Little Cleo and the gold and copper Colorado spoon.

For fishing the Maribou Jigs, Cranor recommends a "pop" of the wrist to get the jig to rise and then giving slack, allowing the fish to take the jig as it falls. For stick baits, he suggests a slow retrieve with a twitch of the wrist.

The Maribou gets a stronger pop while the stick baits a smaller twitch.

"For the stick baits, you want them to look like a dying or injured minnow," said Cranor. "So that's the kind of action you want to present to the fish."

Cranor suggests fishing the spoons with a simple slow to medium retrieve. When drift fishing, Cranor likes to throw towards the bank, slightly down river. He likes to work slightly against the current.

What natural baits to throw

Fishing guide Tim Curtis holds up a 26 inch, 7 pound Rainbow Trout caught by his Indiana based customer Pam Cobb seated behind him. Cobb caught the fish at Partee Hole while fishing a minnow.

Tim "Hotdawg" Curtis has been guiding on the White River since 1974, giving him 47 years of experience. During those years, he's thrown just about every natural bait you can think of to catch trout. That experience has led him to narrow down to a few baits that produce consistently for him and his customers.

"My three favorite baits in the fall and early winter are Sculpins, Threadfin Shad and fresh caught river minnows," Curtis said. "If you have those three options, odds are you're going to do well."

The drop sinker and hook size Curtis uses for each bait depend both on the size of the bait and the flow of the river. The bigger the bait, the bigger the hook. The faster the water, the heavier the sinker.

Sculpin are in the river year-round and are a constant source of food, particularly for big Brown Trout, according to Curtis. He likes to hook the fish beginning at the tail and run the hook up towards the Sculpin's head. Then, he'll tie three half-hitch knots around the Sculpin's tail.

The Threadfin Shad kill on Bull Shoals Lake is well known as an event that can trigger great fishing for Brown Trout on the White River below the Bull Shoals Dam. Once the lake water reaches a certain temperature, around 42 degrees or colder, the shad start to die off, Curtis said.

The dead fish then come through the dam during the generation process and spill downriver, causing the trout to gorge of the huge free meal. Curtis hooks the shad in the hard socket behind the eye or through the eye, lays the shaft on the side and puts two half-hitch knots around the tail.

Minnows caught from the White River are another favorite for Curtis. He hooks the minnows barely under the skin by the dorsal fin, runs hook so it comes out by the gill plate and ties two half-hitch knots around the minnow's tale.

What you're going to catch

While fall and early winter see the river less crowded, the chances of catching a trophy size Brown Trout aren't as good as they are in late winter. That means you're going to be catching mostly Rainbow Trout with a sprinkling of smaller Brown Trout, Cutthroat Trout, Brook Trout and perhaps the newly stocked Tiger Trout.

The news for big fish is not all bad for early fall and winter however, thanks to some new guidelines put in place by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

In recent years, the AG&FC has changed the size limit for Rainbow Trout, allowing anglers to only keep one fish longer than 14 inches. They've also outlawed culling fish. Those two changes have made a significant impact on the quality of Rainbow Trout being caught on the White River, both Cranor and Curtis said.

"Those changes have really helped our Rainbow fishing over the past couple of years," Cranor said. "The Rainbow fishing on the White River in 2020 is the best it's been in the past 20 years. It's not uncommon to catch 18-22 in Rainbows now and we're seeing some up to 24-26 inches."

Curtis also has noticed an improvement in the number of large Rainbow Trout.

"In the last two weeks, I've had five Rainbows over 20 inches long and the biggest was 26 inches long," Curtis said of customer catches. "The rule about only keeping one over 14 inches is really helping. I can see them bumping that up to 16 inches because we're getting a ton of Rainbows in the 14 to 20 inch range."