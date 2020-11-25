Christmas shoppers should have plenty of opportunities to find that perfect gift for someone this year.

While COVID-19 has changed the ways we have lived and shopped for many, there are still a lot of stores with plans for having Black Friday events. They will just have some modifications to ensure customer safety.

One of the biggest changes most stores, including Walmart and Target, have implemented is to close on Thanksgiving. In past years, many stores have started their Black Friday sales by mid- to late-afternoon on Thanksgiving.

Walmart has Black Friday occurring on a three-event schedule, with the first events having started back on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11. The third and final one will begin Nov. 25.

All of those sales events start online before progressing to stores two to three days after. According to a Walmart press release, deals in stores, which start at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, include boys’ and girls’ bikes for $29, a 7-foot pre-lit outdoor tree for $30, a Canon Pixma all-in-one printer for $19, and T-Fal 22-piece cookware set for $49.

While Walmart won’t have the PS5 and Xbox Series X in stock, in stores (with a limited supply online), it will have games such as "Watch Dogs: Legion," "The Last of Us, Part II," and "Crash Bandicoot 4," all for $30, as well as Nintendo Switch games like the "Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" and "Luigi’s Mansion 3."

Walmart will also have plenty of Blu-Ray DVDs at discounted prices. Additional Black Friday items include Samsung 4K Smart TVs (58- and 65-inch), Airpods Pro for $169, and the Google Nest Mini for $19.

Target is coming into Black Friday with measures like contactless in-store payment, pre-trip shopping reservations, and MyCheckout, which allows store employees to help guests check out anywhere in the store.

Like Walmart, Target plans to offer sales beyond just Black Friday, with deals throughout the month of November, and a guarantee to match the price of any of the deals go lower by Dec. 25.

Deals for the week of Black Friday include a Nintendo Switch with a three-month Nintendo Online subscription and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe included, for about $300, a 50-inch Westinghouse Smart TV for about $170, an Amazon 32GB Fire Tablet for $79.99, and over 50 video games at a sale price of $24.99 each. Black Friday items can be found at the Target website, with over 61 pages of advertised products.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s, in addition to having sales all week, will have special deals for Black Friday, including a Google Nest doorbell for $179.99, a Voyager hover scooter for $99.99, a Kalorik air fryer toaster oven for $135.99, and 50% off games and puzzles. Kohl’s opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dicks Sporting Goods is running a 10 Days of Black Friday Deals, which started on Nov. 18. Sales include men’s and women’s Alpz 2.0 down jacket and vest, at $60 off original price, as well as 25% off men’s, women’s, and youth Sorel boots. Other deals throughout the store consist of discounts off cardio equipment, mountain bikes, basketball hoops, athletic footwear, and select golf equipment.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, in addition to its Black Friday deals, is offering a special Christmas box, which includes nine gifts at a $101.40 value, available for $30 with a $30 purchase. The box is available online and in stores. According to a press release, deals include sales on hand soaps, aromatherapy, and "everything you need to stock up, save big, and check everyone off the list."

Bed Bath & Beyond, like several stores, is having sales events throughout November, including up to $40 off Ninja products, 30% off Nespresso machines, and 50% off Modern Farmhouse servewear.