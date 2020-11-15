Veteran’s Day marked the first day that applications for Hometown Hero Banners are being accepted for 2021.

Each individual banner will be unique and honor a specific Hometown Hero who has served, or is currently serving, our country through military service. The red, white and blue banners feature the name of the service person, their branch of service and a photo of the veteran or service member. The banner will be the same design on both sides. The service person being honored does not have to be a current or former resident of Van Buren or Crawford County.

Each Hometown Heroes banner will be on display in the downtown Van Buren area (Main Street, East Main.) The display of the banners will allow as many veterans as possible to be honored.

The cost of each banner is $155. Banners will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day for two years, with storage in the winter months. Banners have the option for renewal after year two. The number of banners installed is limited. Purchase will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a report earlier this year, Janie Simmons of the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce spoke about the importance of the project.

"It’s a really rewarding program," she said. "I get to hear the stories and see the photos and it can be emotional, but it’s very rewarding. I enjoy seeing them put up and feel kind of sad when they are taken down."

The application deadline for 2021 is March 31.