The City of Fort Smith has narrowed down their search for Advertising and Promotion Commission executive director down to three candidates.

Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Timothy Jacobsen, Elgin Ara Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Krislee Murphy and former Food, Music & Technology Director for the New Orleans Business Alliance William Sabo are the three remaining candidates for the A&P Commission. The chosen candidate will replace longtime former director Claude Legris.

Legris was responsible for helping Fort Smith become the location for the United States Marshals Museum and guided the Fort Smith Convention Center to seven consecutive years of record revenue.

Former Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders is the interim A&P Director.

Timothy Jacobsen

Jacobsen has for 15 years been the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director. In this role, he manages 14 staff and works in concert with Tri-County Lodging Association on sales, budgeting, forecasting and marketing to increase leisure travel and increase convention business. He has also worked on economic development to create new facilities, improve qualified workforce and increase affordable housing.

Jacobsen from February 2004-May 2005 was the General Manager of the Inn at Grand Glaize Lakeside Resort & Conference Center, where he restructured all departments in his strategic plan for overall growth and exceeded financial goals and improved customer service. He held managing and administrative roles at seven hotels before his involvement prior to his two most recent roles.

Krislee Murphy

Murphy since July 2018 has been the Elgin, Ill. Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director, where she created a marketing and communications plan to steer the Bureau staff. She also implemented a strategy to connect the Bureau’s resources to area residents, managed a three-person team that brought years of marketing experience to all aspects of tourism throughout the region and partnered with communities to increase the borders of the Bureau.

From November 2009-July 2018, Murphy was the Bureau’s Director of Marketing, in which she executed a communication plan for the Burau and the city’s Special Events department, created revenue-generating programs and events, was the lead grant writer for the marketing campaign and gave presentations to organizations and universities about the impact of tourism.

Murphy has won awards such as the Illinois Excellence in Tourism Award for Best Branding Campaign and has been listed as Destination Marketing Association International’s 30 Under 30.

William Sabo

Sabo from January 2018 to February 2020 the Director of Food, Music & Technology for the New Orleans Business Alliance, where he created an analysis to examine the city’s economic, geographic and demographic data to identify the city’s unfulfilled economic opportunities. He also created quarterly panels of professionals in the legal and music industries who spoke to musicians about legal, production, monetary and marketing issues and created a workforce development website that directed those seeking work in the city to fields that suited their interests and experience and linked them to social services if they had any obstacles such as a lack of transportation or criminal history.

Before his most recent role, Sabo was the sector lead in technology for the city of New Orleans, where he executed a White House initiative to produce soft-skills coach and technology training specifically for people of color, non-college graduates, veterans and people with employment barriers. Sabo also has a background in journalism — he produced Private Label Media Partners from the ground up after he was the Custom Publications Director for Journal Communications Inc. in Franklin, Tenn., and the Custom Publishing Director at The Tennessean in Nashville.