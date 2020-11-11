Terry Morawski, the deputy superintendent in Fort Smith Schools since July 2018, was selected Tuesday night by the Board of Education to succeed Doug Brubaker at the end of the year.

Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent Doug Brubaker was selected as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent of Texarkana Independent School District in Texas. He accepted the position. Brubaker has been the superintendent in Fort Smith since January 2017.

Morawski will begin his term as superintendent at the beginning of 2021.