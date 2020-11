The newspaper’s daily deadline for content is 4 p.m. The polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Unofficial voting results from the 2020 general election will be printed in the Times Record’s Thursday print edition.

The latest election results will be posted at the Times Record website, www.swtimes.com.

Due to the higher-than-normal number of mail-in ballots, it is possible for unofficial results to be delayed in the presidential election.