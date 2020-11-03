Elementary students at Jessieville School District voted today in a mock election.

For the last month, third-grade students at JSD have been studying the presidential election process. They have studied issues such as why we vote, the electoral process, political parties, primaries, caucuses, conventions, ballots, and presidential eligibility.

Today, students voted in a mock election and received “I voted” stickers.

“ The students really enjoyed this experience,” said Erin Johnson, Jessieville math and social studies teacher, “ and we hope voting as a 3rd grader gave them some sense of duty to want to vote when they are eligible.”