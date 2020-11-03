By SANDY JOHANSEN

Staff writer



As an 8-year-old, Fountain Lake 3rd grader, at 4 feet 4 inches and weighing in at 54 pounds, Conner McGlynn, son of Steve and Shannon McGlynn recently scored the highest in his age bracket at the United Taekwondo Alliance Grand Nationals competition in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His competitors, many weighing at 90-plus pounds, were not a match for Conner as he had the most rounds in his age classification.

“It’s only been 8 months with mostly virtual training in patterns, sparring and defense mechanisms that Conner’s nearly reaching the black level belt,” said father, Steve. “He’s already broken boards.”

“He’s in the masters program now with his teacher, Mr. Green, by his side and he won gold in hand-to- hand sparring,” said mother, Shannon. “Back at school now, Conner’s getting even more engaged at the Professional Black Belt Academy in Hot Springs.”

When asked what he enjoyed most about Taekwondo, Conner said, “I really like the patterns. It helps me in fast punches and fast turns.”

There were over 450 contestants entered at the Grand Nationals in ages 4 to 55.

Taekwondo is a combative sport and was developed during the 1940s and 1950s by Korean martial artists. Taekwondo is particularly focused on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques.

Taekwondo requires a special uniform called a “dobok.” It is often white but other colors are worn depending on skill level and teams. A belt is carefully tied around the waist. Belts indicate which level one has mastered.

Junior and seniors have section ranks. Junior color belt ranks may be soild or include stripes on a solid background and markers of stages covered on each belt level ranging between 8 and 12 “geup” ranks.

Senior ranks, the black belt rank, is made up of 9. To rank from one to the next, students complete promotion tests demonstrating their proficiency in the elements are the execution of patterns, which are various techniques. The breaking of boards demonstrates ability to use both power and control.

Conner will be competing in the Professional Black Belt program Dec. 12 in Prosper, Texas.