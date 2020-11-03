"As a branch of the Hot Springs Democratic Party, members of the Liberal Ladies of Hot Springs Village decided to join the national tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg by wearing pearls on election day," said Sherry Powell. "She was a champion for all women."

Many social media posts have encouraged wearing pearls in Ginsburg's memory. The second woman serving on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg's work for women cemented her status as a feminist icon according to many media posts.

The LLOHSV was formed in February 2020 and currently has 65 members. They meet every other Thursday at the Cortez Pavilion. For more information on the HSV Democrat Club and the Liberal Ladies club visit the website at https://hsvdemocrats.com.