According to the Arkansas Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Act, a member of the military, or their family member, has until 5 p.m. Nov. 13 to get their ballot to their home county clerk’s office for counting in this year’s general election.

The act at the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website notes the ballot can be received no later than 10 days after the election.

As defined by A.C.A § 7-5-406 and A.C.A. § 7-1-101, Arkansas Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Act (UOCAVA) voters are:

• Members of the uniformed services of the United States while in active duty or service, and their spouses and dependents who, by reason of the active duty or service of the member, are absent from the place of residence where the spouse or dependents are otherwise qualified to vote;

"Uniformed services" means the United States Army, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, and United States Coast Guard, the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps, or as defined in the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act if different from this definition.

• Members of the Merchant Marine while in active duty or service and their spouses and dependents who, by reason of the active duty or service of the member, are absent from the place of residence where the spouses or dependents are otherwise qualified to vote; and

• Citizens of the United States residing or temporarily outside the territorial limits of the United States and the District of Columbia.

UOCAVA voters can register using an Arkansas Voter Registration Application or they can to request that an application be sent by regular mail or email. UOCAVA voters may also register using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) to download the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) in Adobe PDF or by calling toll-free 1-800.482.1127. Return a completed FPCA directly to the voter’s county clerk.

Because there is not sufficient time after the votes are counted on Election Day to send another absentee ballot to UOCAVA voters, a "Special Runoff Ballot" is provided with the absentee ballot. Voters may complete the special runoff ballot, at the same time as voting on the election ballot, and it will be tabulated in the event that there is a runoff election.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How can I get help if I have questions about the voting process?

A. Contact your County Clerk. Those who have access to a computer can email the Elections Division of the Arkansas Secretary of State at: electionsemail@sos.arkansas.gov.

Voters may also log on to the website of the Federal Voting Assistance Program at (www.fvap.gov), which provides information for servicemen and women overseas. The program also helps all military personnel with access to a DSN phone. Dial toll-free DSN 425-1584.

Q. What are the instructions for members of my family who are stationed with me?

A. Family members follow the same procedures as military personnel.

Q. Most of the instructions refer to my legal voting residence and my county of residence. As a member of the armed forces who has been transferred, what is my official residence?

A. For voting purposes, the voter’s residence can be either the place they last resided before entering service, or it can be their new legal residence. Military and family members may change their legal residence each time they change permanent duty stations, or they may choose to retain their original residence. A valid street address - even a former address - is required to be sure the voter is voting in the correct precinct. P.O. Boxes are not allowed. Consult a legal officer before changing residence, because other factors besides voting must be considered.