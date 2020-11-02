A teenager was critically wounded Sunday night from gunfire directed at the car he was in as it pulled onto the Interstate 30 access ramp at Broadway in North Little Rock. The shooting incident was reported to Arkansas State Police at 10:20 p.m.

The 14 year-old male sustained a gunshot wound fired by an occupant in a yellow Dodge Challenger, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. The driver of the car carrying the victim and another teen proceeded directly to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in the aftermath of the shooting. Neither the driver, nor the other passenger were injured. All three are residents of Little Rock.

State troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are working together in a search for suspects and a vehicle connected to the shooting incident.