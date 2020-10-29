The River Valley Economic Development Council is hosting a virtual townhall with local 2020 candidates and representatives supporting/opposing key ballot issues 7-8 p.m. today via Zoom.

"Local candidates and issues remain important to our community," said Mosie Boyd, founder of the River Valley Economic Development Council. "We’re excited to hear from our local Arkansas candidates and those representing voter choices on key ballot issues."

As of noon Thursday, organizers were still awaiting responses to invitations extended to other 2020 candidates and individuals representing both sides on Issues 1, 2 and 3.

Candidates taking part include:

Rita Howard Watkins, non-partisan judicial candidate for Division VI Circuit Court

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers – incumbent, 3rd District congressman

Celeste Williams, U.S. House of Representatives candidate – 3rd District

Michael Kalagias, U.S. House of Representatives candidate – 3rd District

Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate

State Rep. Cindy Crawford, R – Incumbent, District 76

State Rep. Jon S. Eubanks, R - Incumbent, District 74

June Anteski, Democratic Party state representative candidate – District 74

Steve Edwards, Libertarian Party state representative candidate – District 77

Rhonda Royal, Justice of the Peace Candidate – Incumbent, District 9

Lorrie Runion, Justice of the Peace Candidate – District 13

Bonnie Miller, Arkansas League of Women Voters – Opposing Issue 3

Mike Barr, representing Friends of UAFS

Joey McCutchen, representing opposition to the UAFS tax.

To take part follow the Zoom Videoconference Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83855236835?pwd=cG95VC9uaTZzOFc1MDNER1JxMkV6Zz09

Voters can also participate by phone by calling 346-248-7799 and entering Meeting ID: 838 5523 6835 and Passcode: 815052 when prompted.