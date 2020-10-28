Due to a programming error, early voters in Crawford County received ballots that didn’t correspond to the precincts they should have been voting in. The county election commission held a meeting on Oct. 26 to decide what should be done with a portion of these ballots.

Election Commission Chairman Bill Coleman says the biggest shift in ballots was within the Cedarville city limits. 84 early voters did not get the chance to vote on the annexation issue in Cedarville, as well as the city clerk election.

Coleman stated he spoke with the mayor of Cedarville and came to the conclusion that steps should be taken so that the people could get the opportunity to vote on their local issues.

Coleman proposed that the voters in Cedarville city limits, Cove City District 2, and Cedarville out of city limits-Alma School District be given an opportunity to vote on the corrected ballots. Cove City District 2 had six voters, but one had been given the correct ballot after the problem was discovered, and one may or not have voted properly. "Cedarville out of city limits- Alma School District" had two voters who received the wrong ballot.

These ballots included the 3rd District congressional race, state representative District 80, and JP District 1. Coleman has proposed sending out letters informing these voters that they will have the opportunity to cast the correct ballot. The voters will then use mailing labels included to prove that they should be able to vote. The ballots they receive will only include the issues they weren’t able to previously vote on.

Those ballots will then be hand-counted and added to the total.

In a previous report regarding the ongoing issue with the early voting, it was stated that District 80 Democratic candidate Lou Reed Sharp was left off the ballot in Cove City. This information was incorrect. Cove City received Chester ballots which did not include both the Republican incumbent, District 80 state Rep. Charlene Fite, or her Democratic Party challenger.