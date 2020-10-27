Phil Belt, vice chairman, opened the regular meeting of the POA Golf Committee with short comments and approval of the agenda.

Mike Socha, POA assistant golf director, in the absence of Tom Heffer, POA golf director, presented up-to-date information relative to rounds played, available play days and revenues.

September rounds totaled 25,824 compared to 23,821 in 2019 for an increase of 2,269.

Precipitation for the month was 7.07 inches indicating an increase of 3.9 inches above the monthly normal. Yearly total of 59.84 inches is 23.88 inches above the normal year to date. Playable days September 2020 were 11 less than 2019.

Stay and Play packages to date for 2020 is 6,501 with a total of $414,653 in revenue.

Socha said there will be no winter shotguns at this time unless policies are changed relative to the COVID-19 pandemic. He clarified tee time access and reiterated there are 5 tee times per hour. Because of the time change and daylight, there will be later starts and earlier finish times.

The committee members asked if there has been financial history and if any goals have been set relative to number of rounds needed to support the golf courses and departments. Also questioned was budget costs for work projected, revenues and any variables.

Socha will pass on their questions to Tom Heffer and these will be addressed at the next committee meeting.

Balboa Course Superintendent, Juan Nunez, said cart path work has begun and they hope to accomplish more during the winter months.

Discussion on cart path only golf indicated temperature and moisture were the factors and superintendents watch closely for course conditions affected when carts are off the path as they understand rounds drop 60% when rounds are cart path only.

Dick Garrison, POA board liaison member, said the POA’s preliminary budget is on line but has not been finalized at this time. He said it appears arbitration relative to the lawsuit on gate monitors is going well and the POA will benefit most likely from the decisions being made by our law firm.

Keith Pochert reviewed the marketing ideas offered in the Blakeman report. Pochert said it appears there are many challenges to marketing and as a committee we need to help define value and price along with presentation of HSV being meaningful and unique.

At this time the committee had no specific recommendations on dress code.

Next meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Ouachita Room, Ponce de Leon Center. HSV residents are always invited to attend.