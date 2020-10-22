He believes Fort Smith is the best choice for a fleet of F-35s and F-16s, but District 3 U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-AR, and other high-ranking officials are still going to push in November for the city to host the fleet.

Womack, at the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting Wednesday, said he and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have scheduled a meeting in November with Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett with the intention of bringing a fleet of F-35 long-term Foreign Military Sales aircraft and F-16 aircraft for the Republic of Singapore to Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

The air base is in the running with four other locations throughout the United States for the fleet, which Womack estimated could have a $1 billion impact on Fort Smith and give the city national pride for housing resources for a security initiative in Indo-Pacific region.

Womack is opposed in the Nov. 3 general election by Democrat Celeste Williams and Libertarian Michael Kalagias.

"I want to make the very best case we can," said Womack, who added that Fort Smith came through the site survey "with flying colors." Womack in August said he would be surprised if Fort Smith is not one of the top two cities to house the fleet.

Womack said he expects the Air Force secretary will make the decision on the fleet’s location in the upcoming winter months.

Arkansas officials have pushed for the fleet in recent months, including requesting an increase in military airspace. The Fort Smith area already exceeds the minimum airspace requirement to bid for the fleet.

Womack also said he, Hutchinson and U.S. senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman are compiling information to present to Barrett and further try to sell her on the airbase plan. They’re preparing this presentation even though he believes Fort Smith "on paper" is the best location, citing a low cost of living, healthcare infrastructure and education for the families of those who would relocate to the city if it’s selected.

He also noted the airbase received a "low risk" site rating from the Air Force when assessed and that the city has more than 300 days of ideal flying weather each year.

"If what’s on paper doesn’t convince her, I hope our presentation will put us over the top," she said.

The fighter jets will be flown from a multinational contingent of pilots from nations including Sweden, Poland and Switzerland. They’d be accompanied by maintenance workers and other personnel who would also move to Fort Smith, Womack said.

"If we were to pick up this mission, there’s going to be infrastructure improvements, there’s going to be a constant presence of fighter jets and personnel and maintainers associated with it. Over time, that can cascade into an extremely beneficial economic project," Womack said.

Despite his optimism, Womack pointed out that the Air Force secretary could change with possible political changes including the president at the beginning of 2021. He said he believes Barrett will still take the information presented into consideration and "make a very thoughtful decision."

Because of the potential positive impact, Womack and others are doing everything they can to bring the fighter jets to Fort Smith, he said.

"I hope someday soon, this winter, that you’ll be able to pick up your paper, turn on your television and see the big headline that Fort Smith has been selected, and that we will bring a man-flying mission of critical importance to our country and our partner countries," Womack said.