On Wednesday, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) held a joint press conference with the Crisis Intervention Center (CIC) to announce a new partnership where FSPD will staff an office at the center in order to better serve victims.

According to CIC CEO Penni Burns, they are "leading the charge for victim service."

In 2019, there were 3,411 domestic disturbances reported to the police and 895 calls to the center’s hotline. So far this year, there have been 783 calls to the hotline.

While detectives will not be on campus around the clock, they will always be on call. Detectives Brad Marion and Danny O’Connor with the FSPD will work on domestic cases and will be available to those at the CIC who wish to make a report.

Burns pointed out that there are far more cases of domestic violence than are reported and this would reduce the level of intimidation perceived of the police.

In order to differentiate between who victims need to call, Burns remarked that if someone is in immediate danger, they should call 911. However, if an individual is in crisis, they should call CIC.

Deputy Chief Jason Thompson stated that the FSPD is excited about this opportunity that previously was not possible due to lack of manpower on the force.

This office is paid for by CIC and would not require additional funding from FSPD. The people filling this office are merely moving base of operations to the CIC so that they can be more readily available to victims of domestic violence.

Both FSPD and CIC cited safety as being a top goal and priority for this partnership as well as education for those in the community to help reduce domestic violence.

The CIC is a regional center that serves 11 counties in the greater River Valley area as well as Oklahoma.

Thompson stated that FSPD wants people to feel that it is safe to contact the police when they are in trouble due to domestic violence.

In Arkansas in 2019, there were 51 domestic violence homicides. Of those, 28 were women, 14 were men and nine were children. There were 24,325 calls to hotlines, and 22,729 people served at shelters. Due to lack of space, 2,286 requests went unmet.

For those who are experiencing domestic violence, the CIC has a toll-free hotline at 1-800-359-0056.