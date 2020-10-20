A recent political rally was organized by the Hot Springs Village Republican Women’s Club at Balboa Pavilion. Many members, guests and dignitaries were present with venue capacity, social distancing, and masks followed health guidelines.

Welcome and announcements were offered by Rita Harris, club president, followed by the opening prayer given by Patty Huggins.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, Doyle Webb, was master of ceremonies and introduced 7 speakers. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge were unable to attend, but the party was well represented by state and national Republican candidates vying for votes in the upcoming election.

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, encouraged everyone to vote and contact their family, friends and neighbors to remind them also to vote. “Every vote does count and remember promises made, promises kept,” he said.

Secretary of State John Thurston reminisced about the time he spent as a greens keeper at the HSV Coronado track. He confirmed all the voting dates, locations and defined procedures for absentee ballots.

U.S. Congressman French Hill stated many voters are still undecided and he encouraged everyone to share their opinions and donate time and funds to the Republican Party.

U.S. Congressman Bruce Westerman presented his position on issues and said he was proud of many Republican accomplishments including conservation and prison reform.

Also on the agenda were State Congressman Richard McGrew, Justice of the Peace for Saline County Keith Keck and Political Consultant Jan Morgan.

For more information on the HSVRW contact Harris at 501-282-4765.



