Unless they’re moved to a different division or resolved by 2021, both Greg Magness and Rita Howard Watkins have court cases they plan to recuse themselves from if elected Division VI Sebastian County Circuit Judge.

Magness, who received a $2,800 campaign donation from Central Arkansas Nursing Centers owner Michael Morton, said he will recuse himself from Cantrell vs. Chapel Ridge Nursing Center et al, which lists Morton and Nursing Centers as plaintiffs.

Watkins, a public defender, said she will have to recuse herself from six criminal cases in Division VI in which she represents the defendant if the cases are not resolved before the end of 2020, although she said the cases will "most likely be disposed of" by January.

Magness in 2019 received his campaign donation from Morton, a central figure in a 2015 judge bribery case. Morton made campaign contributions to former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio, who admitted he reduced a judgement against Nursing Centers from $5.2 million to $1 million following the contributions.

The complaint in Cantrell vs. Chapel Ridge alleges Morton "authorized, directed, had knowledge of, consented to, and/or acquiesced in the budgetary, staffing and supply shortfalls at Chapel Ridge" and should be held liable in the wrongful death of resident Ruby Minks. The case was first scheduled for June 2020 before COVID-19 restrictions forced jury trials to be rescheduled months later.

While he did not say if Morton factored into his decision to recuse himself, Magness did say his law firm, Hardin, Jesson & Terry, is involved in the case. Arkansas Code of Judicial Conduct Rule 2.4 prohibits Arkansas judges from allowing financial interests or relationships to influence their conduct or judgment.

"Just like any attorney who becomes a judge, I would abide by the Arkansas Code of Judicial Conduct," Magness said in a written statement to the Times Record. Magness in his statement said he is "not involved" in Cantrell vs. Chapel Ridge.

Half of Watkins’ six criminal cases in Division VI are for a single defendant, according to records. This means she would have to recuse herself for up to four defendants if the cases aren’t disposed of by 2021.

Watkins said she would recuse herself from any of the cases that are not disposed of by January if elected.

About the candidates, Division VI

Division VI handles 20% of felony criminal cases and 50% of civil cases in Sebastian County Circuit Court. It is currently presided by Judge James O. Cox, who will retire at the end of 2020.

Magness has worked as an attorney at Hardin, Jesson & Terry for 29 years, mostly working civil cases as well as some criminal cases. He also served on the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education.

Watkins has worked as a Sebastian County public defender for 15 years. She previously worked in business law in Oregon and as an adjunct professor of paralegal studies at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Division VI is the only circuit court division that was not decided in the Sebastian County primary election in March. Magness and Watkins in the primary earned their spot in the general election by earning more votes than former candidate Phil Milligan, who also vied for the judge’s seat.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Monday.