More property in Chaffee Crossing was zoned on Oct. 6 for construction of warehouses, but not before a director expressed his displeasure with the resolution.

At-large City Director Neal Martin was the lone "no" vote in a 6-1 passed resolution to designate 2.86 acres in the 7500 and 7600 blocks of Collier Street as a planned zoning district for the anticipated construction. Martin before his vote said he believed this move was inconsistent with what members of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) told the business owners in the Chaffee Crossing historic district the district would eventually become.

A pending lawsuit brought forth by several Chaffee Crossing property owners alleges the FCRA did not hold true to them and developers in the area. While the City of Fort Smith does not control the land use designation, it is in control of the zoning, which allows for such projects to move forward

City directors on June voted 4-3 to convert 0.67 acres of land in the south corner of Ellis Street and Darby Avenue to a planned zoning district for the future construction of a warehouse and contractor’s storage yard.

"Their frustration is, they were sold one thing, and now it’s turning into something completely different. They’re just getting choked out," Martin said before the Oct. 6 vote.

Attorney Dalton Person, who represents Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, said the FCRA respects Martin’s right to his opinion but that city directors nonetheless voted to pass the resolution. City officials noted no one was present to speak in favor of or against the modification at the preceding FCRA meeting.

The additional 2.86 acres approved at the meeting is between Ward and Darby avenues and was represented by Brett Abbott and Nicole Swanson at the preceding FCRA meeting. The property line is more than 1,100 feet of Collier Street and touches Darby and Ward avenues as well, according to a memo from the City Planning Commission.

City Development Services Director Maggie Rice before the vote said the FCRA’s historic area plan adopted in 2012 had a warehouse district included as a character area.

"They are within the warehouse district, but their classification is different than this warehouse industrial. They’re still a warehouse, but they’re listed as warehouse (and can be used for) commercial, retail, farmer’s market walks," Rice said before the vote.

Rice also said city staff have not allowed warehouse use in an area with a mixed-use historic area designation.

"I saw some folks the other night at the Fort Smith Brewing Company, and there’s just nobody there. There’s just nobody doing anything or walking around anything that’s going to make those visitors do anything to make that area grow. I think that’s what we want to shoot for, is to allow some of those businesses to develop," Martin said before casting his vote.

Plaintiffs have filed a motion to have Dawson, who owns property at Chaffee Crossing, and others dropped as interested parties in the lawsuit. Dawson voted for the rezoning resolutions on both Oct. 6 and June 16.

Dawson’s attorney John Alford said the motion will be reviewed by a judge at a Feb. 1 hearing. Dawson said she believes it’s "clear to the plaintiffs" that she isn’t an interested party even though the hearing has not yet happened.