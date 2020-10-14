Hot Springs Village Police Department and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event at the Village Police Station, 113 Calella Road, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. All are welcome.
