SALINE COUNTY – Construction to widen Interstate 30 in Saline County requires temporary closures of two interchange ramps and a city street, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close two ramps at the I-30/Highway 70 interchange during overnight hours for three nights beginning Friday, October 9. Construction crews will be erecting structural steel, which requires the temporary closure of the Highway 70 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound, and the I-30 eastbound Exit 111 ramp to Highway 70 westbound.

Friday, October 9 | midnight – 6:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 10 | 11:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Sunday, October 11 | 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 70 will be detoured westbound on I-30 to Exit 106 and then will use the overpass to return east on I-30. Traffic on eastbound I-30 will be detoured to Exit 114 and then will use the overpass to return west on I-30 to the interchange with Highway 70.

In addition, crews will temporarily close Leander Street to through traffic in Benton from Friday, October 9 through Tuesday, October 13 for pipe installation.

Traffic will be controlled with signs, construction barrels, and barricades. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.