Allen Ernest “Pete” Hemenway (1935-2020) went to be with his Savior on Sept. 28, 2020, after a 12-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Pete was born in Vermont and proudly enlisted in the Army after high school.

He attended Vermont Tech and played varsity basketball. Pete was named one of America’s Outstanding Young Men in 1966 and enjoyed a fruitful career in international construction.

He traveled the world extensively and lived in Lagos, Nigeria, and Windlesham, England.

Pete was preceded in death by wife and high school sweetheart, Francis Roe, and his sister, Norma Pollard. He is survived by 2 children, Peter Hemenway (Kelli) and Stephanie Strube (David); his wife, Sue; 2 stepsons, Erik Daugbjerg (Danielle) and Brian Daugbjerg (Kerri); 10 adoring grandchildren, Allie Hemenway, Jake Hemenway, Danielle Strube, John Strube, Rett Daugbjerg, Britton Daugbjerg, Faye Daugbjerg, Ainsley Daugbjerg, Marshall Daugbjerg and Hayes Daugbjerg; and 3 brothers, Jon Hemenway, Gary Hemenway and Geoffrey Hemenway.

Sue and Pete moved from St. Louis, Mo., to Hot Springs Village in 1996. Pete loved golf, his Boston Red Sox and college basketball.

He was active and served as president of the Kiwanis Club of HSV. Pete was a Village Bible Church member and served in various volunteer capacities.

A virtual memorial service will later take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: UAMS Myeloma Institute, 4301 W. Markham St., #716, Little Rock, AR 72205 or Arkansas Hospice Foundation, 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Arrangements by Hot Springs Funeral Home. Online condolences at www. hotspringsfh.com.



