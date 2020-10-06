Fort Smith Attorney Joey McCutchen held a press conference Tuesday announcing the Citizens Against Unfair Taxes opposition to a 1/4-cent county sales tax that supports the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

McCutchen stated the group isn’t against UAFS, but they are against the tax. He also said the proposition was a question of temporary tax versus permanent tax.

As previously reported, the proposition would extend the UAFS sales tax another 10 years. McCutchen believes this is a step towards making it a permanent tax, asking where it ends.

According to McCutchen, this tax was initially meant to transition WestArk College to a four-year university and claims that has been accomplished. McCutchen also called this a regressive tax impacting the poor, elderly and working class the most.

McCutchen claimed Fort Smith residents are being overly taxed with a cumulative 9.75% total sales tax from Sebastian County, the city of Fort Smith and the state of Arkansas. According to McCutchen, Sebastian County sales tax is 95% higher than the rest of America.

In order to further educate voters, McCutchen hopes to have a debate with those in favor of the tax extension.

Citizens Against Unfair Taxes say they support the university, but it’s time to tighten spending.

McCutchen didn’t present an alternative of funding in lieu of the sales tax, but claimed there is enough to support the university if they just reign in spending.

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley previously stated the alternative to this tax is raising tuition, but McCutchen dismissed this option calling it "fear mongering."

Michael Barr, chairperson of Friends of UAFS, called the sales tax an "investment in our own" and pointed out the funding goes towards keeping the university affordable to students from Sebastian County.

McCutchen presented numbers that claimed 19 years of the sales tax has given the university between $76 million and $114 million, less than $5 million of which has gone to capital improvement.

When asked about this difference, Barr stated that the money does not just go towards capital improvement, but also program growth and maintaining the viability of UAFS as a four-year university.

Without the funding, Barr stated UAFS will be "facing hard choices on what programs can stay and what can’t."

All universities in America find the bulk of their funding from student tuition and fees. Barr stated that it is not possible to cut revenue and not impact the output of the university.

The issue is on the ballot Nov. 3 for Sebastian County voters.