According to the national statistics gathered by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) on domestic violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. This equates to more than 10 million women and men. On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

In Arkansas, 37.3% of women and 35.6% of men experience intimate partner physical violence in their lifetimes and 453 victims in Arkansas were served by domestic violence shelters and programs in 1 day. One in 15 children are exposed to violence each year and 90% of them are eyewitnesses to this violence.

The NCADV also notes this aggression also leads to depression and suicides. Their statistics prove the violent behavior impacts economics as well, leading to a loss of 8.0 million days of paid work each year and between 21-60% of victims lose their jobs due to reasons stemming from the abuse.

The United States Department of Justice recommends calling 911 for state and local law enforcement officials for emergency assistance. Non-emergency help is available by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-SAFE or by visiting www.TheHotline.org.

Information offered by Connor Hagan, public affairs officer of the Arkansas FBI, included the following: The definition of family violence often varies in terms delineated for these crimes. When crimes involve terms of the types of offenses included and the family members as victims and offenders, they are relationships that are considered to be family. In the generally considered incidents involving family study, family violence is defined as a crime against a family member. More specifically, the offenses included here are particularly relevant due to recent crime legislation for murder and non-negligent homicide, forcible rape, regarding stalking, intimidation, and violence in robbery, aggravated assault and simple assault against women.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s website: http://www.ojp.usdoj.gov/bjs. For information contact National Criminal Justice Reference Service 1-800-851-3420.

Local statistics for Hot Springs Village were offered by Chief of Police Ricky Middleton. “We have responded to 39 incidents involving domestic disturbances (mostly verbal) since Jan. 1, 2020. Ten of those calls resulted in someone being arrested and charged with a criminal offense.”



